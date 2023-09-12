FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 12, 2023 CONTACT:

Melanie Mowry Etters

Communication Director

850-414-7551

APD Works to Keep Critical Funding in the Pockets of Floridians with Unique Abilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.â€” The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD), in partnership with the Florida Legislature, memorialized the increase of Personal Needs Allowance (PNA), which is essential funding that promotes community living for those with unique abilities. The Framework for Freedom Budget for Florida Fiscal Year 2023-24 includes funding to advance quality care to help ensure that Florida’s long term care profession can continue meeting the needs of the state’s vulnerable seniors and people with unique disabilities.

“Florida is leading the way, especially when it comes to prioritizing those with unique abilities and their families,” said Director Taylor Hatch. “We are incredibly appreciative of the Governor and First Lady for their leadership and our partnership with the Florida Legislature to ensure the individuals we serve have every opportunity to thrive.”

Effective on August 17th, eligible individuals residing in an APD licensed group home and receiving a social security benefit will receive a minimum monthly benefit of $164.52 a month, compared to the federal rate of $30. No additional action is required on behalf of the eligible individual to receive this increase. The PNA is used to help pay any additional costs the individual may have, such as haircuts, clothing, and toiletries.

“This is a major victory for Floridians with unique abilities,” said Senator Jason Brodeur. “This measure empowers eligible individuals with unique abilities to keep more of the money they deserve in their pockets.”

"Extra money feels very good and I feel blessed,” said George W., an APD Client. “With this help, I am going to get new boots and a cowboy hat to go with it.”

For additional information please visit APDcares.org or call toll-free 1-866-APD-CARES (1-866-273-2273).