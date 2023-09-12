Alejandro Reyes Joins Hylant as Director, Business Risk Consulting

Hylant recently welcomed Alejandro Reyes to the firm as part of its continuing plan to expand its best-in-class services to meet the evolving needs of clients.

As part of our team, Alejandro will bring the processes, tools and knowledge to help our clients convert risk management into competitive advantage.” — Kip Irle

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant recently welcomed Alejandro Reyes to the firm as part of its continuing plan to expand its best-in-class services to meet the evolving needs of today’s clients.

Reyes will lead the organization’s Business Risk Consulting project teams in helping clients identify, understand and manage operational risks. The teams will provide clients with the capacity to develop or improve decision frameworks and internal controls by addressing hazards, identifying risk capital investment opportunities and fitting appropriate solution structures.

“Today’s businesses are under a lot of pressure. Inflation is rising. Margins are tight. Companies are looking for ways to reduce costs,” said Kip Irle, Global M&A and Transaction Solutions Leader. “As part of our team, Alejandro will bring the processes, tools and knowledge to help our clients convert risk management into competitive advantage.”

Reyes has more than 10 years of domestic and international insurance and risk consultancy experience, having worked previously with large clients as part of brokerage, carrier and business consulting firms. His background includes a focus on risk transfer optimization, enterprise risk management and alternative risk transfer, including captives and structure portfolio solutions.

ABOUT HYLANT

Hylant (www.hylant.com) is among the largest privately held insurance brokers in the United States, renowned for both expertise and high-touch service. Since 1935, Hylant has helped clients identify and address risk-related challenges before they become unmanageable by delivering solutions unique to their circumstances.

Hylant offers comprehensive business risk consultation, alternative risk financing services, business insurance brokerage, employee benefits brokerage and consultation, small business insurance and personal insurance services. Hylant provides solutions locally, nationally and internationally.