Harrison Floyd VFAF Veterans for Trump ambassador partners with the Jack Brewer Foundation to initiate Free The Fathers

Harrison Flyod Ambassador Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump

Jack Brewer foundation announcement

Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump ambassador Harrison Floyd joins the Jack Brewer Foundation to initiate Free The Fathers at Fulton County Jail

Our national veterans organization advocates for the underserved community and applauds the work of Harrison Floyd. ”
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump President
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA , September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the L-Strategies Press Room : The Official Press of Veterans for Trump

Free The Fathers - The purpose of this initiative is to save lives and return fathers to their children.

BACKGROUND

In the past 6 weeks, 6 inmates have died in Fulton County Jail. The U.S. Department of Justice announced in July that it launched a civil investigation into the Fulton County jail system following a series of reports of inmate abuse and neglect.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-investigation-conditions-fulton-county-georgia-jail

Harrison Floyd, who is the only co-defendant in the Fulton County R.I.C.O case to spend time in jail, is contributing all the proceeds made to his defense fund over the weekend of 9/8/23 to 9/11/2023 to pay bonds for those who can’t afford it.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/harrison-floyd-defendant-held-georgia-election-case-released/story?id=102834164

On Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, Harrison Floyd, Jack Brewer, and other prominent Black Republicans will travel to Fulton County Jail to provide financial assistance for those who can’t afford bond. A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds will be the agent of record.
https://veteransfortrump.us/vfaf-ambassador-harrison-floyd-partners-with-jack-brewer-foundation-to-bail-fathers-out-of-fulton-county-ga-jail/

REQUIREMENTS FOR ASSISTANCE

Individuals who: are incarcerated for a nonviolent crime, have no history of addiction, and priority will go to those with children.

PRESS

Please direct press inquiries to:

Dana Jay at (404) 914-7986 / officialdanajay@proton.me

A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds:

Malinda Lackey (404) 937-6457 / MalindaL@michaelmackenzie.com

LOCATION

901 Rice St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+ 17707076291
Harrison Flyod interviews with Stan Fitzgerald president VFAF Veterans for Trump

