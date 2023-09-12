ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES NAMES SOLO ANTARCTIC EXPLORER PREET CHANDI AS WORLD VOYAGER GODMOTHER

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the leader in yacht expedition cruising, announces British physiotherapist and British Army Captain Harpreet "Preet" Kaur Chandi MBE will serve as the godmother for the cruise line’s newest luxury yacht, World Voyager, debuting this fall in Antarctica.

Preet Chandi gained international recognition in 2022 when she completed a remarkable solo expedition across Antarctica to the South Pole. In January 2023, she further solidified her place in polar exploration history by recording the longest-ever solo and unsupported one-way polar ski expedition. Her outstanding achievements were acknowledged when she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2022 Birthday Honors.

The christening ceremony for World Voyager will take place in Ushuaia, Argentina, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James A. Rodriguez will preside over the shipboard ceremony, followed by World Voyager’s maiden voyage, a 9-day Antarctic Discovery expedition.

James Rodriguez expressed his excitement, saying, "We are honored to have Preet Chandi as the godmother of World Voyager. Her incredible accomplishments in polar exploration align perfectly with our commitment to immersive and adventurous travel experiences. We look forward to welcoming select travel partners and members of the media to join us in celebrating this historic event."

Preet Chandi's involvement as godmother for World Voyager reflects Atlas Ocean Voyages' dedication to pushing the boundaries of luxury expedition travel while highlighting the remarkable individuals who inspire exploration and adventure.

World Voyager joins Atlas' two other luxury yachts, World Traveller and World Navigator, in expeditions sailing to Antarctica on 9- to 14-night round trips from Ushuaia, Argentina. Atlas includes a pre-cruise hotel stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and roundtrip charter air service from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia. Expeditions include a FREE Cultural Immersion tour, all Zodiac experiences, multiple landings ashore, and all-inclusive amenities on board. Kayaking and camping activities are available to pre-reserve as optional experiences.

For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 1.844.44.ATLAS or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts, which carry under 200 guests, offer five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour; open bars aboard the ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies; L’OCCITANE bath amenities; free Wi-Fi; an in-room coffee bar; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, and World Traveller in 2022. World Voyager will join the fleet in 2023, and World Seeker will join in 2025.

