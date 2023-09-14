Rapha Clinic of West Georgia launches ‘Self-Defense with Sabrina’ Fundraiser
Faith-based medical and dental clinic hosts self-defense class fundraiser with Team USA's Sabrina Hostettler-Kheder at local dojo
“I am excited to support the Rapha Clinic and educate the community on how impactful this organization really is on our community members.” ”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity is proud to announce they will be partnering with Champion Karate & Fitness and their instructor, Team USA's Sabrina Hostettler-Kheder, to host ‘Self-Defense with Sabrina,’ a self-defense class fundraiser on Sept. 30.
— Team USA's Sabrina Hostettler-Kheder
There will be a ‘Stranger Danger’ session for kids in second to fifth grade from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and a ‘Women’s Self-Defense’ session from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 and proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards Rapha Clinic’s mission of serving uninsured individuals in West Georgia with healthcare. The fundraiser will be held at Champion Karate & Fitness located at 3750 West County Line Rd., Douglasville, GA 30135.
“The Rapha Clinic is so excited to be working with Sabrina Kheder on this event,” said Rapha Clinic Development Director Patrick Calvillo. “We cannot wait to spread the mission of Rapha to a whole new audience.”
“This event is a fun, unique way to raise funds for a great cause. The Rapha Clinic has helped so many people in our community and I could not be more proud to be a part of this affair,” said Team USA's Sabrina Hostettler-Kheder. “I am excited to support the Rapha Clinic and educate the community on how impactful this organization really is on our community members.”
To register for tickets visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/rapha-clinic-of-west-georgia/self-defense-with-sabrina. To make a donation or for more information on the fundraiser, please call 770-562-4501 or visit www.raphaclinic.org.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+ +1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com
