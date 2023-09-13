Cardiovascular Associates of America Extends into Daytona Beach and Volusia County with Addition of Daytona Heart Group
Explosive Growth in Florida with Cardiovascular Associates Alliance Adding Their 36th Location
We share a common vision and commitment: provide the highest quality cardiovascular care with convenient, timely, and equitable access in the most efficient manner possible.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, announced that Daytona Heart Group (DHG) has joined their elite physician alliance. Since DHG began in 1975, it has grown to be the largest provider of cardiology care in Volusia County, providing a full range of cardiovascular services and testing in multiple offices, including Daytona Beach, Edgewater, Port Orange, Deltona, Deland, and Orange City, Florida.
— Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA
“Daytona Heart Group could not be more excited to join CVAUSA, which is bringing hundreds of cardiologists together in a collaborative physician-led effort to promote best practices that will transform and improve health care delivery to our patients. This will expand our ability to attract more cardiologists to provide quality care for the increasing population in our service area and provide resources to optimize the use of field-changing technologies,” said Vance Wilson MD, FACC, FSCAI, senior partner of Daytona Heart Group.
Daytona Heart Group has thirteen cardiologists, four Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, and over 100 staff members providing comprehensive and compassionate full-service care, including cardiovascular medicine, interventional cardiology, structural cardiology interventions, electrophysiology, cardiovascular FDA-monitored research trials, and diagnostic testing and imaging.
"I am very proud that Daytona Heart Group decided to partner with CVAUSA. We share a common vision and commitment: provide the highest quality cardiovascular care with convenient, timely, and equitable access in the most efficient manner possible. High quality and lower costs,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA. “DHG is a strong organization with an outstanding reputation led by superb physicians and business leaders. I look forward to supporting DHG as it continues to grow, expand services, open new locations, and pursue ways to bring more value to patients living in the greater Daytona and the Space Coast region.”
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables independent cardiologists to retain physician autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices, access to capital, and executive management support. Cardiovascular practices within our network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.
If you want to learn more about how to expand your cardiovascular practice and our medical practice partnership models with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the shared mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com.
Andrea Morgan
AM Consulting
+ +1 9172135506
email us here