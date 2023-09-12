JEN & KERI LAUNCHES HIGH IMPACT NURSING SPORTS BRAS BUILT TO SUPPORT THE INNER-ATHLETE IN ALL MOMS

Looks like a regular sports bra, acts like a nursing bra. Go from workout to feeding with this easy-to-use, supportive performance bra.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Jen & Keri, a company focused on postpartum activewear tailored for athletes, is excited to introduce their release of high-impact nursing & pumping sports bras through Kickstarter . Unlike traditional nursing sports bras with fasteners like clips, zippers, or velcro, Jen & Keri's approach stands out in the world of postpartum attire with a unique focus on activewear designed specifically for the needs of moms, not just their babies. Their design not only improves the ease of nursing & pumping pre or post activity, but also significantly improves upon the daily quality of life for active moms.MAKING MOM A PRIORITYFounders Jess Fleming and Karlie Causey saw a huge gap in the market when it came to nursing activewear that focused on making the mom’s health & well-being a priority.“I love being a nursing mom,” says Causey, “but I also really wanted some time to feel like myself, to get a workout in, and not have to worry about my nursing bra restricting my movement or coming undone due to the traditional clunky hardware and fasteners.” This new style of bra looks and functions like a traditional sports bra, but with the full functionality of a nursing bra. By taking an athlete-first approach in their design, this new nursing bra empowers new moms to tap into their sense of self and move with confidence during this transitional phase of life.Jen & Keri’s philosophy revolves around the understanding that when moms prioritize themselves and focus on their mental and physical health postpartum, the entire family benefits.EVERY MOM IS AN ATHLETENew moms are returning to high-level sport at both the professional and amateur levels in record numbers, but currently suffer from a lack of options when it comes to supporting both their infants and their personal goals. Jen & Keri’s bras are purpose-built to support athletic movements with novel bounce-reducing designs that provide compression without constriction, while still offering amazing breathability. Their wide straps and waistband target maximum support for all of life’s movements, and their buttery-smooth fabric is perfect for sensitive skin. Above all else, Jen & Keri’s bras are built without any cumbersome clips, zippers, or velco, ensuring moms never have to sacrifice form over function, and enabling them to be worn long after infancy.Birthing is one of the most athletic things moms put their bodies through, which is why the company was founded on their core belief that every mom is an athlete. Whether you’re feeding at the end of a half-marathon, competing in a volleyball tournament, or simply making the time for a run or session on a stationary bike, Jen & Keri’s high-impact sports bras are built to support the inner-athlete at all levels.RETHINKING SUSTAINABILITYSustainability is a core tenet of Jen & Keri’s philosophy, and the company manufactures its product line with recycled, OEKO-TEXStandard 100 fabric. In addition, their approach to sustainability extends far beyond an eco-friendly solution, and places major emphasis on the sustainability of the life of the product to be highly reusable and wearable long after a mom is done nursing or pumping.Unlike most postpartum products that serve a purpose for a limited function and application, this company is committed to creating long-lasting, highly flexible products that meet the demands of today’s active mom. Not only is the line of Jen & Keri’s postpartum products focused on sustainability in the design, production, and the lifecycle of the product, but it’s also uniquely designed to not scream “nursing wear” and ensure they are timeless additions to any wardrobe.ABOUT JEN & KERIAs former collegiate athletes, long-time wellness professionals, and friends, cofounders chiropractor Dr. Karlie Causey & strength coach Jess Fleming have worked with thousands of athletes, many of them moms.The two founders put their over 20 years of experience in fitness to work and developed their revolutionary nursing & pumping sports bras that are stylish, compressive, and ready to help all postpartum athletes create space for themselves as they step into the new version of their lives.Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Seattle, WA, Jen & Keri is committed to their ethos that every mom is an athlete.

JEN & KERI LAUNCHES HIGH IMPACT NURSING SPORTS BRAS BUILT TO SUPPORT THE INNER-ATHLETE IN ALL MOMS