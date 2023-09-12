Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of fentanyl and cocaine
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23H2000489
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Vermont Drug Task Force
STATION: Headquarters
CONTACT#: 802-244-7345
DATE/TIME: About 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Springfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sale of fentanyl (18 VSA 4233a), two counts; sale of cocaine (18 VSA 4231), two counts.
ACCUSED: Justo DeThomas
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Following a months-long investigation, the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Justo DeThomas, 23, of Springfield, Vermont, on two counts of sale of fentanyl and two counts of sale of cocaine. According to the results of the investigation, DeThomas sold fentanyl and/or cocaine on multiple occasions in and around Springfield, Vermont, during the spring and summer of 2023. DeThomas was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 12, 2023, and transported to the Springfield, Vermont, Police Department for processing. He was released on a citation to answer the charges at 8 a.m. Oct. 31, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction.
The Vermont Drug Task Force was assisted by the Springfield, Vermont, Police Department in this investigation. This is an ongoing investigation, and further charges and arrests are possible.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
