Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of fentanyl and cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23H2000489

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Vermont Drug Task Force

STATION: Headquarters

CONTACT#: 802-244-7345

DATE/TIME: About 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of fentanyl (18 VSA 4233a), two counts; sale of cocaine (18 VSA 4231), two counts.

ACCUSED: Justo DeThomas

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following a months-long investigation, the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Justo DeThomas, 23, of Springfield, Vermont, on two counts of sale of fentanyl and two counts of sale of cocaine. According to the results of the investigation, DeThomas sold fentanyl and/or cocaine on multiple occasions in and around Springfield, Vermont, during the spring and summer of 2023. DeThomas was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 12, 2023, and transported to the Springfield, Vermont, Police Department for processing. He was released on a citation to answer the charges at 8 a.m. Oct. 31, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction.

The Vermont Drug Task Force was assisted by the Springfield, Vermont, Police Department in this investigation. This is an ongoing investigation, and further charges and arrests are possible.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.