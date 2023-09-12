Gray Television Stations Raise More Than $225,000 for Hawaii Fire Relief

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that its stations have raised more than $225,000 for fire relief efforts in Hawaii. The money raised will provide immediate relief as well as long-term assistance for local Maui residents impacted by the deadly wildfire in Lahaina that took the lives of at least 115 people and left more than 2,200 buildings damaged or destroyed.



As of September 11th, Gray stations have raised $225,800 in partnership with The Salvation Army . In addition to that sum, Gray donated $50,000 to a local organization, Hawaii Community Foundation , during a benefit concert on August 20th. The concert was broadcast and streamed by Gray’s local television stations in Hawaii, which operate as Hawaii News Now , and produced in collaboration with the stations’ production department.

Hawaii News Now has devoted its extensive news gathering resources to cover multiple fire emergencies across Hawaii on August 8th and the aftermath of these fires, particularly in the town of Lahaina. Hawaii News Now was one of the first organizations to help The Salvation Army raise money for fire response, and it has helped with numerous other fundraising and relief efforts in the weeks since the devastating fires. Hawaii News Now has broadcast seven Maui relief fundraisers across its three main stations plus digital and streaming properties in the last four weeks. Collectively, these fundraising efforts have amounted to more than $1.2 million in Maui wildfire relief donations.

“Covering emergencies is critical for our communities, from wildfires in Hawaii to earthquakes in Alaska to hurricanes in the Southeast,” said Hilton H. Howell, Executive Chairman and CEO of Gray Television. “Everyone on the Hawaii News Now team has done a sterling job providing information for the community during these challenging times. We know it’s going to be a long time before Maui fully recovers, but using our resources to help local relief organizations including The Salvation Army is the least we can do.”

The Salvation Army has prepared and served over 60,000 meals and coordinated more than 400,000 meals since the wildfires started. Disaster response personnel continue to collaborate with federal, state, and local emergency management agencies and other partners to monitor ongoing impacts and adapt response efforts as needed.

“We are grateful for Gray Television’s partnership and campaign to raise nationwide awareness and support our efforts to provide immediate and long-term assistance to survivors,” said Major Troy Trimmer, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “The Salvation Army will continue serving our community through the long road to recovery ahead, including offering the emotional and spiritual care so needed right now.”

Gray Television has supported The Salvation Army and many other relief organizations in other recent disasters. In 2022 alone, Gray donated over $250 million in cash contributions and free air time to present Public Service Announcements promoting nonprofit entities’ charitable efforts and public awareness campaigns.

To make a financial gift to support ongoing disaster relief efforts:

Text FIRERELIEF to 51555

Donate online

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)



About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv .

Gray Contact:



Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333



# # #