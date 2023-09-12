DIVERSEability Magazine Names PRIDE Industries a 2023 Top Diversity Employer

The award recognizes companies that are championing disability inclusion.

Roseville, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries has been recognized as a 2023 Top Disability-Friendly Company by DIVERSEability Magazine. This is the third year that the company has received this important recognition.

“Congratulations, yet again, to PRIDE Industries,” said Mona Lisa Faris, President and Publisher at DIVERSEability Magazine. “We encourage other companies to follow their lead and work towards creating a more diverse workforce.”

One in four Americans has a disability, and two-thirds of working-age Americans with disabilities are unemployed. As the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, PRIDE Industries works with individuals throughout their employment journey to provide career access, choice, and advancement opportunities.

“Thank you to DIVERSEability Magazine for recognizing PRIDE Industries’ accomplishments in creating employment for people with disabilities,” said Darelyn Pazdel, Vice President of Workforce Inclusion at the social enterprise. “Through proven business performance, we are shifting the paradigm about the value people with disabilities bring to a high-performance workforce. PRIDE Industries proves the value of an inclusive workforce every day through our operational success across multiple industries.”

The goal of DIVERSEability Magazine’s annual evaluations is to encourage active outreach and diversity policies among corporations and government agencies. These assessments are further designed to assist corporate and government leaders in evaluating their organizations’ programs and policies. Companies and agencies that receive recognition as disability-friendly organizations serve as role models for other entities that are striving to build more inclusive workplaces.

This is a role that PRIDE Industries is happy to fill, given its mission to create employment for people with disabilities. Their one-of-a-kind 1-844-I-AM-ABLE Employment Helpline, for example, connects people with disabilities in California and Nevada to support services and employment opportunities. And on October 18, PRIDE Industries will host the Sacramento region’s only in-person disability job fair in many years.

“I’m very excited about our upcoming I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair,” said Pazdel. “We know that a job means so much more than a paycheck; it also has the power to bring connection, community, and purpose. Everything we do at PRIDE Industries is about normalizing workplace inclusion and offering tools to help people with disabilities lead independent lives.”

About DIVERSEability Magazine:

DIVERSEability Magazine is one of the nation’s fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of diversity in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity. Learn more at https://diverseability.com

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at www.prideindustries.com

