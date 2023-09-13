GR8 People named Top Recruitment CRM for mid-enterprise talent acquisition teams
G2 user reviews further validate the effectiveness of GR8 People's CRM in enhancing the productivity of TA teams and crafting outstanding candidate experiences.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GR8 People, the leading talent acquisition platform to source, attract, engage and hire every workforce type in one seamless experience, announced today it is named a high performer for Enterprise Candidate Relationship Management software on G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, in the Fall 2023 Grid® Reports. Products positioned in the High Performer quadrant receive high ratings from software users and achieve significant market presence scores. This recognition underscores GR8 People's ability to empower customers in their efforts to attract, engage, and hire top talent.
"We are thrilled with this acknowledgment, as it demonstrates that our users are experiencing success, connecting, engaging with and attracting a broader range of talent and industry sectors at a pace that exceeds demand," remarked Patrick Amaral, Chief Customer Officer at GR8 People. "We continuously challenge the limits of innovation to meet our customers' ever evolving needs, providing exceptional experiences for both candidates and talent acquisition teams."
Teams can effortlessly:
• Proactively build talent pipelines
• Automate marketing campaigns, engaging candidates quickly and continuously with the right message at the right time
• Leverage AI to automatically match job seekers to jobs
• Streamline the screening process with candidate video interviews
• Automate pre-screening and interview self-scheduling
• Get a 360-degree view of your talent data
G2 helps businesses discover the right solutions to tackle their biggest business challenges. Grid® rankings were established based on a product’s ability to meet specific criteria, as well as cumulative customer reviews and market presence.
GR8 CRM encompasses a robust suite of features that significantly enhance the recruitment process through the power of AI, automation, and personalized user experiences. It empowers recruiters, talent marketers, sourcers, and hiring managers to build, engage, and nurture talent pools effectively.
Let our G2 Customers Speak for themselves
GR8 CRM offers the intelligence, automation and outcomes that provide exceptional results, including these comments shared on G2.com:
“GR8 CRM allows for customization within and outside of the system to fit client's needs. With different instances, it’s easy to configure all correspondence to work well with each serviced external client. We have multiple clients with different needs in sourcing. GR8 CRM allows us to pool these requests and quickly access candidate information without leaving one system to go to another.”
“The team at GR8 People are real partners, they provide updates and training on new features every month and have kept this up since the pandemic. The platform is reliable and one we have used with countless customers. It serves as the backbone of our direct sourcing services for our MSP and RPO service lines. We use the CRM platform most but have also deployed the ATS for a number of customers.”
“We were able to more than meet our hefty goals for time-to-hire and % internal hires because of the talent pools and our ability to quickly engage with talent.”
