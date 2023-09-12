[Enhancing Co-operation] The First “Business Conference on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development” Will Be Held on 14-15 September

MACAU, September 12 - Jointly hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, the First “Business Conference on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development” will be held in Macao on 14-15 September. Some 1,000 attendees from domestic and international political and business sectors are invited to join the conference, jointly building a platform for domestic and overseas business sectors to further develop the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), and carrying out win-win co-operation.

Enhancing business matching between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and international business sectors

Under the theme of “Greater Bay Area, Farsighted Strategy, Extensive Exchange, and Great Development”, the Two-day Business Conference includes an opening ceremony, a plenary meeting, parallel symposiums, a promotion conference for the GBA cities, business matching sessions, visits and inspections. Discussion will be conducted on hot topics of domestic and overseas business sectors, such as digital economy, green finance, cultural tourism and MICE, and interconnectivity. More specifically, the plenary meeting is themed by “Jointly Building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to Develop an Open World Economy”. Four parallel symposiums are to be launched with the themes of “Leading the development of innovation and Technology Industries with Digital Economy”, “Green Finance Sustaining the Development of the Greater Bay Area”, “Aligning with International Economic and Trade Standards to Enhance Market Integration”, and “Innovative Development Path of Cultural Tourism and MICE Industries, Sharing the Cultural Greater Bay Area”. At the conference, the Macao Initiative on Further Promotion of International Business Co-operation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will be released, and the inauguration ceremony of the China Maritime Arbitration Commission – Greater Bay Area Arbitration Centre (South China Sub-commission) will be held.

Series activities to be held to publicise business advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

During the Business Conference, a promotion conference for the GBA cities and a project matching session will be held, through which Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao will introduce their respective business environment and advantages, as well as conduct business talks for relevant projects, aiming to help the attendees better understand the GBA, facilitate in-depth exchange and co-operation, and further enhance the global influence of the GBA.

To allow the attendeesto have deeperunderstanding of the GBA business environment, the organisers will arrange the attendees to visit the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, Hong Kong Science andTechnology Parks, and the Demonstration Zone of Comprehensive Co-operation Among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macaoin Nansha, Guangzhou, as well as the Macao city.