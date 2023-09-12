Uppsala, Sweden, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurofins Genomics adopts Olink® technology to advance proteomics research and accelerate precision medicine programs

UPPSALA, Sweden, 12th September, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced the collaboration with Eurofins Genomics to bolster its offerings in the fields of research, population health, and regulated clinical trials through the application of Olink technology.

The Olink platform represents the cutting edge in proteomics technology, delivering exceptional sensitivity and specificity for protein biomarker measurement. Olink Explore HT is the company's latest solution for high-throughput proteomics, allowing scientists to accurately measure over 5,300 proteins using only 2µl of sample. Eurofins Genomics joins a worldwide network of service providers that have adopted the Olink platform. Eurofins Genomics will extend its multi-omic offering to facilitate the discovery and validation of protein biomarkers across biological pathways and sample matrices through the use of the Olink plantform

Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink, stated, “We are immensely pleased to see the Olink Explore platform being utilised by Eurofins Genomics, one of the world’s leading multiomic service providers, that contribute to a safer and healthier world by providing their customers with innovative and high-quality services. With their extensive presence in both the pharma and population health spaces, Eurofins Genomics will apply Olink technology across a broad spectrum of new therapeutic research fields to improve understanding of the development, progression, and outcome of disease.”

Eurofins Genomics will begin applying Olink Explore in three core areas: expanding proteogenomics to enable deeper insight into the basis of disease, increasing biomarker discovery for pre-clinical development and clinical trials, and providing high throughput proteomic analysis for population-scale health studies. Eurofins Genomics is a recognized leader in providing multi-omics services covering genomics, transcriptomics, and epigenomics. Now, with the addition of Olink technology, Eurofins Genomics will offer the most powerful proteomic technology available for a more thorough understanding of the intricate connections between genes, proteins, and diseases.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About Eurofins Genomics

Eurofins Genomics represents the genomic division within the Eurofins Scientific Group. With facilities in Europe, the United States and Asia, Eurofins Genomics is an internationally leading provider of DNA sequencing and genotyping services, DNA synthesis products and bioinformatics services for pharma, diagnostics, food, agriculture, biotechnological and research markets. The European branch is headquartered in Ebersberg, Germany. For further information, please visit www.eurofinsgenomics.com

