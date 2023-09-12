Dissolvable Stitches Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and road traffic accidents are expected to boost the growth of the dissolvable stitches market in Coming Years.

Rockville, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global dissolvable stitches market is projected to reach a value of US $2.5 Billion by the end of 2033 and is rising at a CAGR of 5.5%.



Dissolvable stitches, also called absorbable sutures, are special threads used by doctors to close wounds. Unlike regular stitches that need to be removed later, dissolvable stitches naturally break down inside the body over time. This means there's no need for a second visit to the doctor for removal, which can be uncomfortable. They also lower the risk of infection because they don't stay in the wound for too long. Dissolvable stitches are gentle on tissues and work well for wounds with multiple layers.

The growth of the Dissolvable Stitches Market is primarily driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, as dissolvable stitches eliminate the need for a second procedure to remove sutures, reducing patient discomfort and infection risk. Additionally, advancements in suture materials and manufacturing technologies are enhancing the performance and versatility of dissolvable stitches, further fueling their adoption in various surgical applications.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 2.5 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways:

In the US, the dissolvable stitches market is expected to witness a high CAGR due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions. Besides this, developed healthcare infrastructure in Germany and the UK are all contributing to the sales of dissolvable stitches. The launch of innovative suturing devices is contributing to the rapid sales of dissolvable stitches.

Demand for dissolvable stitches is dominated by hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers and preference for treatment is expected to shift towards clinic.

The industry is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and advancements in suture materials and manufacturing techniques. Moreover, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population has led to a surge in surgical procedures. - Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the market is moderately competitive. Notable players include:-

Ethicon (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson),

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Medtronic plc,

Smith & Nephew plc,

Peters Surgical,

Demetech Corporation,

EndoEvolution, LLC,

DemeTECH Corporation.

These players are prioritizing the development of advanced stitches to enhance the effectiveness of treatment procedures.

Dolphin Sutures introduced the most extensive collection of antibacterial sutures on July 13, 2022, with the goal of bolstering patient safety and instilling confidence in surgeons across various clinical environments.

Additionally, in November 2020, Teleflex Medical OEM revealed an expansion of its Trenton, Georgia facility, encompassing an additional 16,000 square feet to supplement the existing infrastructure.

Winning strategies

Key players in the Market are teaming up with hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers to broaden their reach and distribution. By forming these partnerships, companies aim to make their products more accessible and tailored to the specific needs of healthcare professionals and patients. This collaboration also offers valuable insights and feedback, helping companies stay innovative and compliant with industry standards.

Companies find it necessary to engage in mergers and acquisitions. This strategic move allows them to broaden their range of products and bolster their position in the market. By joining forces with other companies, they can offer a wider variety of dissolvable stitches, reaching a broader audience of healthcare providers and patients.

Key Segments of Dissolvable Stitches Industry Research Report

By Type: Natural Synthetic

By Application : Cardiovascular Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries General Surgeries Ophthalmic Surgeries

By End User: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





