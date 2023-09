Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 11, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of September 11 will include the following:

Monday, September 11 at 8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the annual 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony, Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, September 13 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a press event to provide an update on the Workforce Scholarships for the Future program, Trident Technical College, Thornley Campus, 7000 Rivers Avenue, 1000 Building, South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center, North Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, September 13 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the S.C. Decoded Conference, The Conference Center at Barefoot Resort, North Myrtle Beach, 2250 Premier Resort Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Wednesday, September 13 at 2:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 25th anniversary event of Palmetto Synthetics, Palmetto Synthetics, 633 Commerce Drive, Kingstree, S.C.

Friday, September 15 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Sterlite Technologies Inc. grand opening, Sterlite Technologies Inc., 2 Business Parkway, Lugoff, S.C.

Friday, September 15 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the annual Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Luncheon, The Phillips Market Center, 117 Ballard Court, West Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: September 5, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for September 5, 2023, included:

Tuesday, September 5

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

Wednesday, September 6

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S.569, Alzheimer's State Plan, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:45 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

12:15 PM: Agency meeting.

1:30 PM: Policy call.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, September 7

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs Secretary Todd B. McCaffrey for the Governor's Summit on Veteran Affairs, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Media availability.