MDC, DNR will conduct water quality monitoring training in Neosho on Sept. 30

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will conduct a Level 1 Water Quality Monitoring certification event from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in Neosho. This event is the stream-side certification to become a Level 1 water quality monitor with the Missouri Stream Team program.

Program participants will gather at the Hickory/Shoal Confluence Site Education Center parking lot, which is located at 1592 N. College St. in Neosho. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/193552

Before participating in the Sept. 30 program, people must first complete the virtual learning course on the Missouri Stream Team YouTube page. This can be found at:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBQMlfy_cD4DQe07cir0nipWVrbQ2npVy.

At the Sept. 30 training, participants will learn how to collect physical, chemical, and biological data from wadable streams. Participants need to bring their own lunch and their own water. Participants should dress for the weather and either bring waders, muck boots, or footwear that can get wet because they will be getting in the water.

For more questions about this event, people can contact MDC Volunteer Education and Citizen Science Assistant Malcolm DeBroeck at Malcolm.DeBroeck@mdc.mo.gov. People can also contact StreamTeam@mdc.mo.gov.

