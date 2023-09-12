Charles Olson of Keller Williams Realty Empire to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just as you’d like to hire a CPA to do your taxes, If you’re thinking about buying or selling your home or property, you will need a highly qualified professional real estate agent. Even with other resources like online search sites, nothing compares to relying on an experienced expert who will help you navigate every step of the complexities of the home-buying process, so everything goes smoothly and efficiently.

Charles Olson is a season real estate agent and the founding member of Keller Williams Realty Empire. Charles specializes in Brooklyn real estate and covers Staten Island and Queens as well.

Considered a diamond in the rough in the real estate industry, Charles is also one of the most reputable and dedicated to providing his clients with the highest level of service and professionalism. Just leave the hard work to him, and he will make everything as quick and easy as possible. Whether buying or selling, he is well-versed in the real estate industry and consistently goes the extra mile so his clients can achieve their real estate goals “as long as it's legal, ethical, and moral.”

Charles primarily works as a listing agent, meaning he works more with folks selling their homes and is exceptionally skilled at expertly marketing homes to potential buyers. He tells us that today is an excellent time to put your home on the market. Home values are high, with limited available inventory, and buyers are eager to buy before interest rates rise. Charles says, on average, he’s been getting over the asking price for homes he sells because he is adept at negotiating offers and attracting buyers.

If we are in the market for a home, he advises us to save money to put at least a 20 percent down payment. And if we have the funds to proceed now, don’t wait around for interest rates to come down. Buy NOW because prices are generally to increase over time.

Buying or selling a home can be a nerve-wracking, challenging process without the help of an experienced professional. Charles will be your biggest advocate and protect your interests with honesty and integrity. With his in-depth knowledge of the market area, work ethic, and incredible negotiation skills, your home-buying journey will be joyful.

