Rose Extract Market to Reach USD 742.7 Million by 2032, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

The growing popularity of aromatherapy as a medical treatment for health-related problems to propel the market demand.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global rose extract market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032 . As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 742.7 million is anticipated for the market in 2032. As of 2023, the market for washable markers is expected to close at US$ 436 million.



Increasing consumer preferences for natural and organic products and increased use of cosmetics, skincare, and food and beverage products containing rose extract, to drive the growth of the rose extract market.

Competitive Landscape

The global rose extract market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the product portfolio through their intensive research and development program. The manufacturers are also emphasizing providing best-in-class products with a quality assurance system along with initiating steps to source the safest ingredients for its products. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global rose extract market report:

Green Leaf Solutions

Rosesattar

Sakha International

Alba Grups LTD

Alteya Organics

Aromaaz International

Ecomaat

First Natural Brands Ltd.

Fleurchem, Inc.

India Essential Oils

Thracian Oils Ltd.

Xi'an Peihong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Vaibhav Perfumery

Xena Bio Herbals

Zahra Rosewater Company



Key Developments in The Rose Extract Market

Firmenich SA is a Swiss multinational company specializing in flavor and fragrance production. They have a significant presence in the fragrance industry and work with various botanical extracts, including roses.

Mane SA is another leading fragrance and flavor manufacturer that has been active in the development of rose extract-based products, especially for the fragrance and cosmetics sectors.

Givaudan SA is one of the largest fragrance and flavor companies globally. They have a history of developing innovative products in collaboration with various botanical extracts, including roses.



Rose extracts are used in a plethora of skincare and haircare products, ranging from creams and lotions to serums and shampoos. The growing demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics and increased consumer spending power drive the market demand.

Rose extract, which is particularly used in rose oil and rose water, is a prized ingredient in perfumes, colognes, and other scented products. The growing fragrance industry is another major beneficiary of the allure of rose extract.

The rising disposable income and increased investment in premium and high-quality products drive the market growth. Manufacturers were introducing innovative product formulations that incorporated rose extracts, such as serums, oils, and face masks, providing an opportunity for market growth

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the rose extract market was valued at US$ 411.4 million

By distribution channel, the business-to-consumer segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the aromatherapy segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on type, the rose oil segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Rose Extract Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Emerging markets, including Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for rose extract due to their growing beauty and wellness industries.

The rise of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of rose extract products, contributing to market growth.

Increasing use of essential oils like rose oil, due to its therapeutic benefits. This has boosted the demand for rose extract in the aromatherapy market.



Rose Extract Market – Regional Analysis

Europe to account for a significant share of the rose extract market during the forecast period. The increasing utilization in aromatherapy and cosmetics and personal care sector. Rose extracts offer stress-relieving, antibacterial, and refreshing properties which are used to cure tiredness, skin problems, and others. Countries like France and Bulgaria are known for their rose cultivation and extraction.

Asia Pacific is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the rose extract market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients in food and beverages, contributing to the growth of rose extract.

Rose Extract Market – Key Segments

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Type

Rose Oil

Rose Concrete

Rose Absolute

Rose Water

End Use

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverage Industry

Aromatherapy

Retail/ Household

Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail





Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



