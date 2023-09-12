Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Expected to Reach US$ 112 Billion with CAGR 5% by 2027|Transparency Market Research
Neurological disorder drugs market is driven by rise in prevalence of neurology disorders among geriatric population and increase in therapeutic treatmentsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Insights, to 2027", enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Neurological Disorder Drugs market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Neurological Disorder Drugs market in terms of revenue is poised to reach US$ 112 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027 according to a latest report published by Transparency Market Research.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:-
A neurological disease occurs when any portion of the brain or nervous system malfunctions, causing physical and/or psychological symptoms. Neurological disorders are treated with a variety of medications, including antipsychotics, antiepileptics, anticholinergics, and analgesics. Furthermore, the drug that is prescribed is primarily determined by the patient's neurological condition. These medications aid in the management of neurological conditions, symptom reduction, and improved quality of life. Corticosteroids, which are widely used to treat multiple sclerosis and help reduce inflammation, are among the most commonly used neurological medications.
Globally, neurological disorders are the main cause of death. It is defined as both central and peripheral nervous system disorders. The diseases primarily affect the elderly population. It may progress and necessitate long-term treatment. Congenital neurological abnormalities appear during the early stages of embryo development and can be detected at birth. A variety of factors, such as traumatic brain injuries, immunological problems, postnatal injections, spinal cord injuries, neoplasia, and exposure to ambient chemicals or poisons, can cause acquired neurological disorders after birth. Many bacterial, viral, fungal, and parasite diseases can damage the nervous system, resulting in neurological illnesses.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• In terms of region, the global neurological disorder drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries and sub-regions.
• The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report by 2027, along with their CAGRs for the period from 2019 to 2027
• The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and useful insights of the market, which will help new companies willing to enter the market and existing companies to increase market shares, and help in the decision-making process
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The rise in usage of Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning in the current care of neurological disorders
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:
Growing neurological disorders worldwide can provide emerging prospects for drug retailers
Breakthrough research in neurological disorders can provide pharmaceuticals companies with increased opportunities for their market growth
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Increased awareness about available preventive drugs for diseases like dementia, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and migraine, owing to advancements in drug technology
Presence of large geriatric population suffering from neurological problems like Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:
Provision of affordable drugs inconsideration with developing and underdeveloped countries
Research and development initiatives for drug formulations are expensive
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬-
• Novartis AG
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Pfizer
• Bayer AG
• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
• AstraZeneca
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
• Amgen, Inc.
• UCB S.A.
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Biogen
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:-
Disorder
• Epilepsy
• Alzheimer’s Disease
• Parkinson’s Disease
• Multiple Sclerosis
• Cerebrovascular Diseases
• Others
Drug Class
• Anticholinergic
• Antiepileptic
• Antipsychotic
• Hypnotic & Sedatives
• Analgesics
• Antihypertensive
• Anticoagulants
• Others
Distribution Channel
• Retail Pharmacies
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
