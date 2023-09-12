New Memoir 'Lost & Found' Finds Fresh Ways to Travel Yourself Happy

Lost & Found Book Cover

Former New Yorker traveled the world for seven years in search of love, life purpose, and happiness

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World traveler and yoga teacher Alla Polsky has released her book, Lost & Found: A Memoir & Compass For Anyone In Search Of More Love, Happiness & Meaning. Polsky left a stressful life in New York City in search of answers to big questions like, What’s my real purpose? Will I ever find my soulmate? Would I truly be happier in a tropical paradise?

“For most of my life I followed the rules,” says Polsky. "I graduated from Stanford, got engaged, built a successful career. Then I found myself single, stressed, depressed. Traveling the world did not instantly solve all my problems, but it did eventually solve most of them.”

From diving with sharks in the Philippines to meditating with a shaman in Guatemala to running a hostel in Mexico, she found exactly what she needed in the places she least expected. Packed with hard-earned wisdom on finding love, life purpose, and deeper happiness, this book is like a multi-vitamin for the head and the heart. It offers unique guidance on how to deal with being an empath, how to transform your intuition into a superpower, and what makes cacao the a kept secret in plant medicines. It also explains why therapeutic tools like meditation, lucid dreaming, and hypnosis are insanely powerful yet completely misunderstood.

Lost & Found is part memoir, part compass for anyone who is ready to call in more love, courage, and magic. It’s a modern spin on the solo quest, straddling the so-called ‘real world’ and the perks and pitfalls of New Age spirituality. You don’t need to drink ayahuasca to find yourself. Nor meditate extensively in a cave to have a spiritual awakening. Polsky’s book promises less work and more fun.

AUTHOR BIO: Alla Polsky is a writer, artist, yoga teacher, and arguably the world’s least annoying Millennial. Rarely taking selfies or overpaying for avocado toast, Alla was an analog nomad long before a digital one. Born in Belarus, raised in Texas, schooled in California, and overworked in New York, she then traveled through 22 countries and found home in Guatemala, where she runs a spiritual center with her partner and a few feline Zen masters. Her writing has appeared in The Huffington Post, Off Assignment, and popular Medium publications.

Lost & Found (publication date August 22, 2023) is available on Amazon in paperback ($14.99) and ebook ($7.99) in the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. For more information please visit allapolsky.com.