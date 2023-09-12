Angiography Devices Market Worth $15.9 billion by 2031 | North America held the lion's share

Angiography Devices Market 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global angiography devices market generated $8.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Rise in occurrence of cardiovascular disorders such as heart attacks and atherosclerosis disease.

Unhealthy lifestyle, high intake of alcohol, stressful and hectic lifestyle, and rise in use of steroids & supplements cause heart attacks.

Lack of skilled professional, poor reimbursement policies, and high cost of angiography devices

Increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2854

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global angiography devices market, owing to the postponement of surgeries in cardiac patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, non-essential surgeries took a potential backlog due to rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, thereby severely impeding the growth of the global market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

X-ray Angiography Devices: Traditional angiography machines that use X-ray technology.

Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA) Devices: CT scanners used for angiographic imaging.

Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA) Devices: MRI machines specialized for angiography.

Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) Devices: Utilizes computer technology to enhance images acquired by X-ray angiography.

Procedure Type:

Diagnostic Angiography: Devices used primarily for diagnostic purposes to visualize blood vessels and identify blockages or abnormalities.

Therapeutic Angiography: Devices used for interventional procedures such as angioplasty, stent placement, or embolization.

Application:

Coronary Angiography: Focused on visualizing coronary arteries for diagnosing heart conditions.

Neurovascular Angiography: Targeting the blood vessels of the brain and central nervous system.

Peripheral Angiography: Used for assessing blood flow in peripheral arteries (e.g., limbs).

Cardiac Catheterization: Involving the insertion of a catheter into the heart chambers or coronary arteries.

Others: Such as pulmonary angiography, renal angiography, and visceral angiography.

Technology:

Conventional Angiography: Traditional X-ray-based systems.

Digital Angiography: Utilizes digital technology for image acquisition and processing, reducing radiation exposure.

3D Angiography: Provides three-dimensional imaging for better visualization of vascular structures.

End-User:

Hospitals: Including both public and private healthcare facilities.

Diagnostic Centers: Standalone imaging centers specializing in angiography.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): Facilities that perform minimally invasive procedures.

Patient Age Group:

Pediatric Angiography Devices: Designed for use in pediatric patients.

Adult Angiography Devices: Standard devices used in adult patients.

Geographic Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest Of LAMEA)

Request for Customization – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2854

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Asia Pacific accounted for a majority of the angiography devices market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of chronic heart disease cases, presence of key players and advancement in healthcare in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players analyzed in the global angiography devices market report include Abbott Laboratories, Angiodynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Gmbh, and Shimadzu Corporation.

Key findings of the study

By product type, the angiography systems segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By application, the diagnostic was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By technology, the X-Ray angiography segment dominated the market in 2021.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2854

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Radiology Information System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/radiology-information-systems-market

Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nuclear-medicine-equipment-market

Syringes Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/syringes-market-A07514

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smoke-evacuation-systems-market-A10370

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

