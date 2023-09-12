Paint Process Automation Market is Estimated to Reach $9.22 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 11.7%

Paint Process Automation Market Opportunity Analysis –2030

The global paint process automation market share is expected to witness a substantial growth, owing to increased production, cost savings, increased safety, and reduced waste.” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on Paint Process Automation Market by Offering, Purpose, Vertical, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. According to the report, the paint process automation market size was valued at $3.34 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $9.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Some of the prime drivers of the paint process automation industry are consistent painting results, cost-effective painting processes, and ability to meet industry-specific needs. These factors are estimated to propel the market growth rapidly during the forecast period. However, high installation cost acts as a major barrier for the paint process automation market growth. Contradictory, integration of advanced technologies with paint processes and its ability to meet sustainable goals create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The most common form of industrial painting requires use of skilled labors. Moreover, it is a large-scale process that demands high levels of safety measures and protective gears and is prone to several errors that wastes resources in form of raw material, money, and time. However, automation of painting process is a boon to manufacturers. Paint process automation industry uses painting robots that are highly sophisticated for large-scale manufacturing operations. It is a customized automation that enhances efficiency, precision, safety, and programmability.

According to industry experts, paint process automation is a long-term investment and one of the important tools of increased efficiency. One of the major advantages offered is time, while other is uniformity. It can be used with paints as well as powder coatings. Intelligence and flexibility of robots allow it to manipulate flow rate, reduce wastage, and over-spray, as well as better reach into corners and other small details. Repeatability of automated spraying is paramount; once a robot is programmed, it coats millions of parts without variation. Standard paint savings when using robots as opposed to manual painters is 15–30%. These benefits propel growth of the position of paint process automation in various industry verticals.

Competitive Analysis:

The company profile section of the Paint Process Automation Market report covers strategic developments, business overview, product offerings, and financial performance of the companies. It also highlights the strategies adopted by companies such as products launch, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, research & development investment, and regional expansion in the past few years.

Some of the major key players of the global Paint Process Automation Market include,

• ABB

• CMA Robotics

• DURR AG

• Epistolio robot

• FANUC AMERICA CORPORATION

• Graco Inc.

• KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD

• KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

• Staubli International AG

• YASKAWA ELECTRIC PTE LTD.

The hardware segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020, owing to high cost of production. The interior segment have prominent share in the market in 2020, owing to its ability for precise and high-quality results for intricate parts. In vertical, the automotive segment attributed maximum market share in 2020, owing to higher rate of adoption of automation in manufacturing facilities.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global paint process automation market. China holds major market share, owing to huge manufacturing hub and higher rate of adoption of automation. Therefore, demand and revenue generated from Asia-Pacific dominates on the global level.

Key Findings of the Study

• In 2020, the hardware segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

• The interior segment accounted for more than 45% of the paint process automation market share in 2020.

• The automotive segment of the paint process automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific contributed major share in the paint process automation market, accounting for more than 12.6% share in 2020.

