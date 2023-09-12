2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Announces Two New Whiskey Releases from Renowned Blender Dixon Dedman

Dedman Releases American Oak, an Everyday Blend Offering, and The Tribute Blend, His Third Small Batch Blend

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two successful small batch blend releases from 2XO, renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman is excited to launch two new Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys featuring his pioneering “Two Times Oak” blending process. American Oak (SRP $49.99) is the first ongoing blend in the Oak Series, a series of everyday offerings where Dixon will match the profile of each batch for consistent taste and character. The Tribute Blend (SRP $99.99), the third small batch blend in the Icon Series, is a nod to his parents and the path they paved for him. Both blends will be available nationwide and online at ReserveBar .



American Oak is the first blend in the Oak Series, an innovative double oak technique where Dixon introduces additional charred oak to barrels with a moderate amount of rye in the mashbill. This technique allows Dixon to intensify the maturation process by creating more surface area for the liquid in the barrels to interact with the new charred oak, elevating the combination of flavors. American Oak moves from rich caramel and toffee on the front palate, to savory roasted nutty notes on the mid-palate, finishing with a lingering mild spice. American Oak can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, and is perfect in classic whiskey cocktails.

“With American Oak, I am getting the opportunity to develop my first everyday expression,” says Dixon. “It will always be available and always in inventory. I am especially excited to share this 2XO liquid with bartenders and mixologists who can work American Oak into their bar programs.”

The Tribute Blend is the latest small batch release from the Icon Series, following the award-winning releases The Phoenix Blend (2023 SFWSC Double Gold, 2023 ASCOT Double Platinum) and The Innkeeper’s Blend (2023 SFWSC Gold, 2023 ASCOT Double Platinum). The Tribute Blend is made up of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys composed of two proprietary mash bills from different distilling partners – one a high rye 35% bourbon mash bill and the other a low rye 16-18% bourbon mash bill. The Tribute Blend’s mouthfeel is viscous and rich with notes of caramel, toffee, apricot, red cinnamon candy, and a peppery spice that lingers longer than expected.

“The release of The Tribute Blend is a continuation of this path we’re taking with the Icon Series, and I’ve been delighted to see so many people jump on board and follow this journey,” says Dixon. “It’s humbling, yet rewarding, to have consumers energized to seek out your next release. This one honors my parents and the support and love they’ve shown me throughout my career.”

Like all the small batch blends in the Icon Series, The Tribute Blend is a limited time release. Each small batch blend in the Icon Series bears a distinctive name and symbol inspired by aspects of Dixon’s life.

All 2XO Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys are brought to life in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits. Together, Dixon and Prestige Beverage Group aim to offer the most unique, sought-after whiskey blends to spirits enthusiasts everywhere. Learn more about 2XO at www.2xowhiskey.com and follow @2xowhiskey on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About 2XO:

2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was created by renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman. Dixon grew up on the Kentucky whiskey trail infusing the learnings from industry legends with his culinary expertise from running his family’s business, the famed and James Beard award winning Beaumont Inn. He was originally known for his high-proof, robust Kentucky Owl Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskey blends, a brand he relaunched in 2014 from his great-great grandfather, C.M. Dedman, after it went dark in 1916 around the time of Prohibition.

2XO, meaning Two Times Oak, refers to the blending process Dixon pioneered, where he re-barrels his hand-selected aged whiskey into new charred oak barrels to create a unique combination of intense flavors, character, and complexity with each blend. His blends have garnered awards and recognition, earning their place among the finest American whiskeys in recent memory. He has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Robb Report, Food and Wine, Playboy, Maxim, Garden & Gun Magazine, The Whiskey Advocate and more.

About Prestige Beverage Group:

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of 70-plus brands, including Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, and LANA Tequila. For more information about Prestige, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com.

Contacts:

Lauren Childs, Prestige Beverage Group, lchilds@prestigebevgroup.com

Jen Neugeboren, Neugeboren PR, jen@neugeborenpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/090b5b1f-47bb-4e35-a162-fad32281823a

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fe8b36c-b357-4773-adc1-048d90cfdfcf