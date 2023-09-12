Suzy Announces Partnership with Indiana University's Kelley School of Business to Empower the Next Generation of Market Researchers

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy , a leading end-to-end market research software platform, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Indiana University's Kelley School of Business .



This collaboration is a first for the Kelley School and will provide students with unparalleled access to cutting-edge market research tools and insights, fostering the development of the next wave of innovative business thinkers.

The Kelley School, renowned for its world-class business and marketing education, will be incorporating Suzy's market research platform into its curriculum.

The class, led by Ann Bastianelli, Teaching Professor of Marketing, is working with renowned, enterprise brands over the course of the year to help solve business challenges. With Suzy, the students will be able to use the platform and advanced research methodologies to enhance their consumer insights. This collaboration aligns with both Suzy's mission to democratize market research and the Kelley School's commitment to providing students with real-world, applied learning experiences.

"As CEO of Suzy, I am honored to partner with Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, an institution known for nurturing the brightest minds in the business world," said Matt Britton. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with Suzy's vision to revolutionize market research by putting powerful insights into the hands of those who will shape the future of business. Together, we're equipping students with the tools they need to innovate, disrupt, and lead in an ever-changing market landscape.

"A special thanks to Professor Bastianelli for her innovative thinking in forging this partnership."

