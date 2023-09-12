Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,208 in the last 365 days.

Armenia: EU4Business supports tourism centre in Gyumri

The ROOF 25, a visitor centre and café, has been opened in Armenia’s second city Gyumri, with EU support. 

The centre was created with the aim of presenting Gyumri’s rich cultural and architectural heritage to tourists.

At ROOF 25, located on 25 Haghtanaki Avenue in Gyumri, tourists will be able to travel around the city’s sights using VR-glasses, buy Gyumri handicrafts, and taste local dishes. A mosaic map of the ‘Kumari Museum-Reserve’, assembled with red and black tuff, has been created in the centre.

It is also planned to hold cultural events, exhibitions and classical concerts in the café. 

The initiative was supported by the EU4Business ‘Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia’ project, co-funded by the EU and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and implemented by the GIZ.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Armenia: EU4Business supports tourism centre in Gyumri

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more