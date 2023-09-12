Armenia: EU4Business supports tourism centre in Gyumri

The ROOF 25, a visitor centre and café, has been opened in Armenia’s second city Gyumri, with EU support.

The centre was created with the aim of presenting Gyumri’s rich cultural and architectural heritage to tourists.

At ROOF 25, located on 25 Haghtanaki Avenue in Gyumri, tourists will be able to travel around the city’s sights using VR-glasses, buy Gyumri handicrafts, and taste local dishes. A mosaic map of the ‘Kumari Museum-Reserve’, assembled with red and black tuff, has been created in the centre.

It is also planned to hold cultural events, exhibitions and classical concerts in the café.

The initiative was supported by the EU4Business ‘Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia’ project, co-funded by the EU and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and implemented by the GIZ.

