EU Civil Protection Mechanism: Lithuanian autotransformer delivered to Ukraine

An autotransformer, sent via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, has arrived in Ukraine. The equipment was donated by a Lithuanian energy company, Litgrid, to bolster Ukraine’s energy grid, ensuring efficient energy transfer over long distances.

Delivered by land and sea, it marks one the biggest logistical operations of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, says a Facebook post by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.

“Last year’s winter was one of the toughest Ukrainians have endured. Russia’s targeted attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure cut off people from heating and electricity,” the post said.

The European Commission has set up an operational system to channel in-kind donations from third countries and the private sector to Ukraine, Moldova, and neighbouring EU countries. The aim is to help civilians affected by the war in Ukraine. Via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU coordinates the overall donation process, from the expression of interest to the timely and safe delivery of donated items to local authorities.

