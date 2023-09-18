FITGMR Chosen as Health and Performance Partner for the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC)
The NECC is proud to announce FITGMR as its partner in health & performance for student athletes across 300+ colleges & universities in NA.
The health & well-being of our community continues to be a point of emphasis for us. We're looking forward to collaborating with FitGMR in the short and long-term for a number of exciting initiatives"WHITEFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC), a pioneering force in collegiate esports, is proud to announce FITGMR as its partner in health and performance for student athletes across over 300 colleges and universities in North America.
— Jacob VanRyn, NECC Commissioner
The core pillars of the NECC are Respect, Community, and Competition. The NECC strives to be a positive home for the collegiate gaming community.
The NECC fosters innovative competition experiences, provides quality broadcasting services, and works to support an inclusive and safe community within collegiate esports. The NECC was started as a way to provide the collegiate gaming community with the respect it warranted and deserved. The conference prides itself on responding to the needs of its schools, directors, coaches, and most importantly - its players.
FITGMR, a premier esports technology, performance, and player development company born out of Cloud9, one of the top esports organizations in the world, has been passionately dedicated to empowering esports athletes, teams, and organizations to unleash their full potential since its inception.
The hallmark of the FITGMR program revolves around the "Five Pillars of Health," designed specifically to address the unique physical and mental demands of esports athletes. Accessible and trackable through the intuitive FITGMR app, the program boasts cutting-edge coach-led programming, ensuring that athletes receive support tailored specifically for them, enabling them to optimize their performance and remain game-ready at all times.
Through this partnership, FITGMR expands its commitment to collegiate esports, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the realm of esports health and performance. NECC's student athletes will gain access to the comprehensive FITGMR program, unlocking the door to enhance their overall well-being and achieve success in their esports endeavors.
"We are incredibly excited to join forces with the National Esports Collegiate Conference and take esports player health and performance to new heights," said Kristin Anderson, CEO & Co-Founder at FITGMR. "Our team is committed to empowering NECC's student athletes, ensuring they reach the pinnacle of their potential both on and off the screen."
With the NECC and FITGMR alliance, esports in the collegiate realm is poised for an exciting transformation, reaffirming the shared vision to nurture the holistic development of esports athletes while cementing their legacy as true champions in their athletic pursuits and beyond.
“We’re thrilled to partner with FitGMR as we continue to focus our attention on the health and well-being of our NECC community. I’m confident this partnership will help us provide the teams and players in the NECC with the tools they need for a healthy lifestyle. The health and well-being of our community continues to be a point of emphasis for us and we’re looking forward to collaborating with FitGMR in both the short and long-term for a number of exciting initiatives,” stated Jacob VanRyn, NECC Commissioner.
About FITGMR
FITGMR, Inc. is a leading esports technology, performance and player development company dedicated to helping esports athletes, teams, and organizations reach their full potential. Through its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive coaching curriculum, FITGMR helps players and coaches at all levels of competition improve their skills and achieve their goals. The FITGMR Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional and semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.
About NECC
The NECC began sponsoring esports in the fall of 2020. The conference currently sponsors both regular season competition and championships across a wide variety of popular titles. The conference aims to serve the gaming community with respect and is proud to be a safe and inclusive environment. With more than 300 colleges and universities currently competing in the conference, the NECC strives to be a positive home for the collegiate gaming community.
The NECC was started as a way to provide the collegiate gaming community with the respect it warranted and deserved. The conference prides itself on responding to the needs of its schools, directors, coaches, and most importantly, its players.
