Hurricane Idalia: Food Lion Feeds Donates $20,000 to Address Critical Needs in Southern Georgia

Omnichannel retailer responds to disaster recovery efforts from Hurricane Idalia with donation to American Red Cross

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is committing $20,000 to assist with disaster recovery and relief efforts from Hurricane Idalia following flooding and power outages that impacted southern Georgia communities. The donation will help American Red Cross in providing food, emergency shelter, relief supplies and comfort to those affected by the catastrophic destruction. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion, an omnichannel grocery retailer, to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.



The donation also helps support American Red Cross volunteers who are driving emergency response vehicles stocked with meals and relief supplies — such as buckets, shovels and gloves — directly into storm-ravaged neighborhoods to make these essentials easy to access.

“We’re honored to support American Red Cross in their disaster and response efforts,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Our neighbors and associates know they can count on Food Lion in their time of need. During difficult moments, we are reminded of the strength and resiliency of our communities to come together and help one another. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the American Red Cross to support the recovery of our neighbors, friends and families in south Georgia.”

The American Red Cross has significant relief efforts underway in Florida’s Big Bend region and southern Georgia, including providing volunteers, supplies and help to the areas impacted most.

“We appreciate the generosity of our partners at Food Lion who stand with us as we serve communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia,” said Allison Taylor, Regional Executive, Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross.

In addition to the donation to American Red Cross, Food Lion Feeds assisted its partner food bank, Second Harvest of South Georgia, in Valdosta, GA, by providing a semitrailer of 19 pallets of water. The Food Lion bottled water equals more than 40,000 pounds or nearly 4,000 gallons. Second Harvest of South Georgia serves 26 counties with branches in three cities. Food Lion Feeds has a long history of supporting communities after natural disasters. In 2022, Food Lion Feeds provided more than $160,000 in donations to the American Red Cross to support recovery efforts from flooding in Eastern Kentucky and hurricane devastation in Florida.

For more ways Food Lion cares for the towns and cities it serves, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

