Paraphenylenediamine Market to grow from USD 0.41 Billion in 2023 to USD 0.59 Billion by 2032, at 4.50% Rate from 2023 to 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Paraphenylenediamine Market Research Report Information By Application (Dyes and Pigments, Synthetic Rubber Additives, Aramid Fiber, Photographic Developer and Other Applications) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032.

New York (US), Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paraphenylenediamine Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Study by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Paraphenylenediamine Market Information By Application, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, The paraphenylenediamine industry will expand from USD 0.41 Billion in 2023 to USD 0.59 Billion by 2032, at a rate of 4.50% from 2023 to 2032.

Market Synopsis

"Coal tar dye" or phenylenediamine is an organic substance generated from benzene. It has a little scent and a boiling temperature of 267 °C as well as a melting point of 145 °C to 147 °C. The names P-diamine benzene, 1-4 diamonibenzene, pelagol D, renal PF, futramine D, etc. are also used to refer to P-phenylenediamine. The engineering polymers, composites, aramid fibers, rubber chemicals, textile dyes, etc. that P-Phenylenediamine is used in are all mentioned above. PPD is also a common ingredient in tattoo ink and permanent hair dye. Due to its ability to cause skin sensitivity, PPD is utilized for diagnostic patch testing on eczema patients. PPD is highly reactive to oxygen and dissolves in water, ether, alcohol, and alcohol in varying degrees. When exposed to oxygen or air, it first has no color and turns black.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The significant manufacturers of paraphenylenediamine in the worldwide market include

Aarti Industries Ltd.

Alfa Aesar

Anhui Xianglong Chemical Co. Ltd

BOC Sciences

CHEMOS GmbH & Co. KG

Chizhou Fangda Technology Co. Ltd

DuPont, Jay Organics Pvt. Ltd

Jayvir Dye Chem.

Jiangsu Xinyu Bio-Tech Co. Ltd

LANXESS

Quzhou Rui Chemical Co. Ltd

Suzhou Rosen Additives Co. Ltd

TBI CORPORATION LTD

Among others.





Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 0.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.50% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The potential for allergic reactions and skin sensitivities associated with PPD can impact consumer confidence and market growth.





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

P-phenylenediamine is used in aramid fibres, composite materials, rubber compounds, textile dyes, and other technical polymers. Additionally, Tattoos and permanent hair colours of various kinds both contain p-phenylenediamine. Due to its ability to cause skin sensitivity, PPD is utilised for diagnostic patch testing on eczema patients. P-Phenylenediamine is extremely reactive to oxygen and dissolves in water, alcohol, ether, and chloroform, though only partially. When exposed to oxygen or air, it first has no colour and turns black. Only when oxidisation is happening does P-Phenylenediamine typically cause allergies.

The rising demand for p-phenylenediamine in the manufacture of rubber is attributable to factors such as its exceptional qualities, such as high-temperature stability, chemical & electric resistance, and high strength, which are the factor boosting the market expansion. Additionally, the fact that P-phenylenediamine is used to make a variety of dyes and pigments, including practically all permanent and some semi-permanent hair colouring products, bodes well for the market. Additionally, P-phenylenediamine is widely employed as a cross-linking agent in the construction of COFs (covalent organic frameworks), which have a variety of applications in the adsorption of dyes and aromatic chemicals and will propel market expansion.

Antiozonants, which are derivatives of p-phenylenediamine and control and lessen the impact of ozone on rubber, are used in the production of rubber to stop the rubber from cracking. Because of this, the rubber industry is experiencing an increase in the demand for p-phenylenediamine, which may propel market expansion throughout the projection period.



Market Restraints:

For humans, chronic exposure to P-phenylenediamine is known to cause allergies. Skin allergies are more common in people who are in constant contact with PPD. When exposed to PPD in high doses, one may experience convulsions, tremors, vertigo, renal failure, gastritis, asthma, eye irritation and tears, dermatitis, coma, etc. The market expansion may be constrained as a result of the product's slow demand in a few industries.

COVID 19 Analysis

In 2020, COVID-19 had a negative effect on the market. Several nations went into lockdown due to the pandemic scenario in order to stop the virus from spreading. The supply chain was totally upended, which had a detrimental impact on the market's expansion. Additionally, the closure of manufacturing facilities in 2020 reduced the production of rubber, dyes and pigments, and other materials. The market's growth trajectory was reinstated in 2021 once the condition improved.



Market Segmentation

By Application

Application-based market segmentation for paraphenylenediamine includes dyes and pigments, additives for synthetic rubber, aramid fiber, photographic development, and other uses. In 2022, the market was dominated by the sector of dyes and pigments. People regularly tint their hair to cover grey hair or to enhance their appearance. PPD is a necessary component of permanent hair dyes since they deliver vibrant and long-lasting color results.

Regional Insights

In 2022, the worldwide market was headed by North America (45.80%). The demand for personal care goods in North America is being stimulated by urbanization and rising disposable incomes. Urban dwellers seek ways to express their uniqueness through their looks, which is fueling a growth in demand for a variety of hair colors, including those offered by PPD-based solutions.

