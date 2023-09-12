Fox & Friends Interview with American Rebel/Champion Safe CEO about Safe Industry Customer Privacy Issues

Nashville, TN, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. – America’s Patriotic Brand (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products, today announced that it has received very positive feedback from CEO Andy Ross’ appearance on Fox & Friends (https://www.foxnews.com/category/shows/fox-friends-weekend) Saturday, September 9. The discussion centered around the recent publicity and issues surrounding the Liberty Safe breach and the American Rebel/Champion Safe policy governing customer privacy. To watch the segment, click on the link below:



In the interview, Andy Ross explains the trust his customers put in American Rebel, Champion Safe and Superior Safe to protect his customers security and their privacy and that means to fight the intrusion to the fullest extent of the law.

“You protect their privacy as if you were protecting your own,” says Andy Ross. “They are trusting us when they buy a product we manufacture that’s designed around privacy and protection. We stand behind the Constitution and are committed to protecting our customers’ privacy rights,” says Andy Ross.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories and will introduce American Rebel Beer in early 2024. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com, www.championsafe.com and americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

