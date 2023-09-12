Lowey Dannenberg P.C. Files Derivative Lawsuit against Dollar General Corp. (DG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, has filed a derivative lawsuit against Dollar General Corp. (“Dollar General” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DG) and alleged breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors. The case is Conforti v. Owen et al, No. 3:23-cv-00059 and is currently pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.



If you are a shareholder of Dollar General and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the lawsuit, please contact Andrea Farah via email at afarah@lowey.com or at (914) 733-7256 or Alesandra Greco at agreco@lowey.com or (914) 733-7272.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C. 44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 White Plains, NY 10601 Tel: (914) 733-7256 Email: agreco@@lowey.com afarah@lowey.com



