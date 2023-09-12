Liquid Filled Transformer Market on the Rise: Projected 4.3% CAGR Expected to Attain US$ 24.9 Billion by 2033
NA leads the liquid-filled transformer market with a 22.7% share, driven by government investments in electricity production, promising high profitabilityNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liquid filled transformer market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 16.3 billion in 2023, forecast a CAGR of 4.3% to be valued at US$ 24.9 billion from 2023 to 2033.
Factors Driving the Liquid-Filled Transformer Market:
Several factors are driving the liquid-filled transformer market. Some common factors that influence the global market include:
Growing Energy Demand: The rising demand for electricity, urbanization, industrialization, and population fuel the global market. The increasing electrification among various sectors increases power transformers to enhance electricity distribution.
Renewable Energy Integration: The expanding integration of renewable energy, including wind and solar, requires efficient power transmission. These liquid-filled transformers play a significant role in ensuring smooth energy flow and advancing market growth.
Infrastructure Development: Growing rapid infrastructure development in Asia-Pacific and Africa bolsters electricity demand. And in turn, liquid-filled transformers support efficient power distribution.
Ageing Grid Infrastructure: Several developed countries face aging power grid infrastructures; the increasing adoption of liquid-filled transformers enhances upgradation and reduces complications.
Grid Modernization: Governments invest huge amounts in grid modernization projects to improve power distribution networks' efficiency, reliability, and advancement.
Increase in Industrial Activities: Industrial sectors, including mining, manufacturing, and petrochemicals, rely on electricity. It leads to an increase in the adoption of liquid-filled transformers to support their power operations.
Technological Advancements: The rising research and development activities in transformers are advanced, efficient, and reliable, handling higher loads flexibly.
Environmental Concerns: Manufacturers are focused on ecological sustainability. They develop environmentally friendly dielectric fluids that lower environmental impact than traditional mineral oil.
These are a few of the factors that significantly advance the global market.
Key Takeaways from the Liquid Filled Transformer Market:
The global liquid filled transformer market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 24.9 billion with a CAGR of 4.3% by 2033.
The United States is estimated to dominate the global market by securing a maximum share during the forecast period.
Based on category, the organic segment is estimated to lead the global market by 2033.
Leading Key Players in Liquid Filled Transformer Market:
Schneider Electric
Compton Greaves
ABB
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Siemens
MGM Transformer Company
SEBAB
Imefy Group
VanTran Industries
ATLAS
Key Players Adding Value in the Global Market
The global liquid filled transformer market size is highly consolidated by prominent companies globally. These essential companies are trying to carry out unique and innovative ideas to upsurge the global market. They are developing improved products by investing heavily in research and development activities.
The key players are offering new, advanced, and improved products to their customers to collect huge revenue in the global market. These players enhance their performance and quality and offer cutting-edge products per their customers' requirements.
The key players adopt various marketing strategies to enhance the market at another level, including mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, agreements, and product launches. These players are estimated to continue to expand the global market during the forecast period.
Recent Developments in the Global Market are:
In 2020, GE Power Conversion announced its newly launched electrical equipment in Germany. This launch occurred with BUMA Engineering & Anlagen au GmbH, an Austrian mechanical supplier company.
Liquid Filled Transformer Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Seed Oil Filled Transformer
Mineral Oil Filled Transformer
Other Types
By Application:
Residential Applications
Commercial Applications
Industrial Applications
By Installation:
Indoor
Outdoor
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
The Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Author By:
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.
His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.
