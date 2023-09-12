Spirit Airlines Taps Cover Genius to Introduce Protection to International Travelers

Guests to benefit from simple, flexible protection and a digital claims process with instant claims payments in any currency or language

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius , the insurtech for embedded protection, today unveiled a partnership with Spirit Airlines. By integrating with XCover , Cover Genius’ award-winning global distribution platform, Spirit Airlines Guests who are non-US and non-Canadian citizens have the option to purchase personalized embedded protection, backed by a speedy claims process, for the first time.



“We’re committed to providing our Guests with the best value in the sky, unbundled fares and customizable travel options,” said Rana Ghosh, Vice President of Omnichannel Sales at Spirit Airlines. “Partnering with Cover Genius allows us to further enhance our Guest experience, offering Guests in multiple regions tailored travel protection for any destination.”

As the chosen insurtech partner for some of the world’s largest airlines, Cover Genius enables its partners to offer tailored protection at checkout that can be dynamically bundled and unbundled to suit each customer's unique needs. Its licenses or authorizations in over 60 countries and all 50 US states, allow partners to seamlessly protect customers from any country, helping them scale internationally.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Spirit Airlines to help international travelers feel more confident in their booking,” said Angus McDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Cover Genius. “While embedded protection in travel isn’t new, many airlines offer customers a one-size-fits-all policy that fails to address that different travelers have different needs. We’ve flipped that model on its head by offering customers flexible protection - tailored to their itinerary or destination - backed by real-time data. They also enjoy a frictionless claims experience with instant payments in 90+ currencies.”

Through the partnership, Spirit Airlines’ Guests benefit from a best-in-class experience with simple protection offers while booking and digital claims processing. Cover Genius’ consumer brand, XCover.com, handles Guests’ needs – from the initial sale through to administration and claims – resulting in an industry-leading post claims NPS of +65. Its award-winning service design has shown to reduce support tickets by 7x.‡

Spirit Airlines’ international Guests have the option to purchase embedded protection powered by XCover. Spirit Airlines currently flies to 27 destinations in 14 countries outside the US.

About Cover Genius

Cover Genius is the insurtech for embedded protection. Through XCover , our global distribution platform for any insurance or other type of protection, we protect the global customers of the world’s largest digital companies including Booking Holdings, owner of Priceline and Booking.com, Intuit, Uber, Hopper , Ryanair , Turkish Airlines , Descartes ShipRush , Zip and SeatGeek. We’re also available at Amazon , Flipkart , eBay , Wayfair, and SE Asia’s largest company, Shopee .

Together with our partners, we co-create solutions to embed tailored, optimized protection that’s licensed or authorized in over 60 countries and all 50 US States.

In addition, we provide customers with a seamless, end-to-end experience via XCover.com . XCover.com handles customers’ needs – from the initial sale through to administration and claims, resulting in an industry-leading post claims NPS of +65. Its award-winning service design has shown to reduce support tickets by 7x.‡

‡ The score includes any type of claim and claim outcome across our partner network except for those partners with less than 30 claims and those not assessed by Cover Genius. Inquiry statistics are derived from an internal analysis of 1,355 random XCover support inquiries from December 2022, of which 1,258 (93%) had not activated their XCover account and 97 (7%) had.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE ) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation . Come save with us at spirit.com .

Cover Genius Media Contact Shelley Petri Director of Marketing Communications pr@covergenius.com Spirit Airlines Media Contact media_relations@spirit.com