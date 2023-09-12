Submit Release
Progress Software to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter of 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The company’s third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended on August 31, 2023.

Progress will host a conference call to review and discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Conference Call Details

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Progress’ website.

To access the conference call by phone, please use this link to retrieve dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

About Progress
Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.  

Investor Contact:   Press Contact:
Michael Micciche   Erica McShane
Progress Software   Progress Software
+1 781-850-8450   +1 781-280-4000
Investor-Relations@progress.com   PR@progress.com

Source: Progress Software Corporation


