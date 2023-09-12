Medical Components Inc. and Truveta partner to advance care for patients living with cancer and chronic kidney disease

Truveta Data will enable Medical Components, Inc. to study manufacturer-specific medical device data to address medical evidence gaps and improve clinical care recommendations.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Components, Inc. is partnering with Truveta to advance the use of real-world data to improve clinical care for patients battling cancer and kidney disease who require advanced vascular access for treatment. Truveta delivers the most complete, timely, and clean electronic health record (EHR) data from more than 30 health systems, empowering researchers with scientifically rigorous, fast, and compliant analytics to study safety and effectiveness, improve patient care, and train medical AI. Using the precise vascular device details – including universal device identification numbers (UDI) – within Truveta Data, Medical Components will be able to study the real-world use of their devices, identifying innovative optimizations and opportunities for improvement in patient care.

“We are honored to partner with an innovative medical device organization like Medical Components, working toward a shared mission of saving lives with data,” said Truveta Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder Ryan Ahern, MD, MPH. “Through the power of real-world data, we can unlock critical patient insights with device-level detail to help Medical Components advance the innovation of vascular access device technologies and identify new potential clinical recommendations.”

“Clear evidence gaps and conflicting narratives on the efficacy of different devices exist in the market today. By partnering with Truveta, we will get actionable insights to help address these gaps and advance research in the care and treatment of the patients we serve, ultimately leading to improved clinical recommendations and state-of-the-art product enhancements,” said George Miller, Director of Clinical Affairs, Medical Components, Inc.

About Truveta

Truveta is a growing health system collective that provides more than 18% of all daily clinical care in the US. Truveta is trusted by more than 40 leading healthcare and life science customers to study safety and effectiveness, improve patient care, and train medical AI. Across these leading organizations, Truveta connects data, people, and ideas to pursue a shared mission of saving lives with data.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

