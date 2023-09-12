Visory Health Executive, Brittney Tierce, Recognized by 2023 OC Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards

Tierce was honored for her innovative work in developing the first cloud-based adjudication system to help lower prescription costs across America

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a women-led, patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way women, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its online prescription discount card, today announces that their SVP of Technology and Security, Brittney Tierce, has been honored by the OC Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards as a Rising Star. Tierce is making her mark in the healthcare industry by developing a first-of-its-kind, innovative technology for Visory Health.



“Finding and building solutions that create a more transparent healthcare industry is the core of our mission. Knowing we’re impacting people’s health positively is rewarding in itself, but getting recognized by the LA Times is icing on the cake,” said Tierce. “We want to provide women, families and caregivers affordable medication and ensure they never have to choose between buying medications they need and buying other critical items, like groceries.”

Tierce led the creation of a brand-new build with Visory Health’s cloud-based system. The technology allows pharmacies and Visory Health to work together directly, providing more transparency for the pharmacy and better prices for consumers. While other prescription discount cards rely on PBMs for this process, Visory Health removes the middleman and helps streamline pharmacy operations both for the pharmacist with its accurate website and true point-of-sale pricing, and the consumer by providing affordability to critical medications.

Tierce also led the development of the Visory Health mobile iOS and Android applications. This allows consumers to manage their healthcare on the go by looking up medication prices, finding nearby pharmacies and using the Rx discount card directly from their phones without having to worry about coupons.

The OC Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards list is made up of other talented executives including Alexandra Kathryn Nichols, the VP of Investments at Wells Fargo Advisors, Sruthi Dhulipala, PR Manager of Technicolor Creative Studios, Claire Arora, VP, Head of Customer Success for Green Street and more. These women, including Tierce, are all trailblazers positively impacting their industries in a meaningful way.

“Tierce’s hard work and dedication to improving healthcare for Americans has propelled us forward to being the fourth most used prescription discount card in the nation,” said Alexandra Robertson, SVP of Growth at Visory Health. “With her help, we’re available in more than 30,000 pharmacies nationwide and have helped 3.26 million consumers save $4.13 billion on prescription costs.”

Visory Health works directly with pharmacies to streamline the prescription process and provide discounted drugs to anyone who can’t afford their medications. The company is women-owned and operated and its CEO, Susan Lang was recently named a 2023 Forbes 50 Over 50 honoree. For more information on Visory Health, visit www.visoryhealth.com .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a women-led, patient-first healthtech platform transforming the way everyone, especially women, caregivers and underserved individuals have access to healthcare. Through a model that puts customers' needs and identities at the core of how Visory Health operates, the company has empowered more than 3.26 million customers to access essential medications while saving time and money. By already saving customers $4.13 billion in drug costs, Visory Health creates healthier families and communities. With a network of pharmacy partners nationwide including Kroger, Stop & Shop, Publix and Walmart, Visory Health delivers better affordable prescription prices all over the country. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com .