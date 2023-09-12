Submit Release
Vistair broadens use of CAST software intelligence for portfolio governance

NEW YORK and PARIS, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistair, the market leading provider of operational data management and safety management technology for the aviation industry, has expanded their use of CAST Highlight to act as a software governance control tower, giving a comprehensive view of their portfolio health across dozens of applications comprising hundreds of libraries and sub-libraries.

Following the successful implementation of CAST Highlight, Vistair now uses the tool across all applications, providing a comprehensive, 360-degree view of its application portfolio to optimize software performance, application modernization and cloud readiness, as well as further enhancing the organization’s wider technology security framework.

“Leveraging CAST Highlight, we are empowered with the technical insights to continuously respond to any required software changes with confidence, speed, and accuracy,” said Director of Technology Craig Denton. “We pride ourselves on maintaining the highest levels of security and performance across our technology stack, and CAST Highlight plays a central role in supporting this.”

About Vistair
Vistair is one of the world's leading providers of Operational Data Management for aviation technical publications, safety, and regulatory content, Vistair is focused on driving market-leading innovation that simplifies the complex flight operations, engineering, safety and compliance eco-system across the aviation industry and the defense sector. Its technology leads the way in the digital transformation of safety, efficiency, and compliance, driving higher standards across the industry. It is trusted by many of the most progressive aviation and defense organizations worldwide. Visit vistair.com.

About CAST
CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.


For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com

