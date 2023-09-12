Social Media Marketing Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | AspireIQ, Zoho Social, Brand24
Stay up to date with Social Media Marketing Software Market offered by HTFMI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses. A new research study on Global Social Media Marketing Software Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Social Media Marketing Software products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of Social Media Marketing Software market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging player's ecosystem. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are Sprout Social (United States), Brand24 (Poland), Statusbrew (United States), AgoraPulse (France), Impact (United States), AspireIQ (United States), Influenster (United States), Hootsuite (Canada), Zoho Social (United States and India), Falcon.io (Denmark).
The global Social Media Marketing Software market may touch new levels of USD 145.71 Billion in 2029, exhibiting at a CAGR of 23.6% backed by increasing market development activities in the industry. The current market size is seen at USD 65.71 Billion as per latest publication of HTF MI.
Definition:
The Social Media Marketing Software market refers to the segment of the software industry that specializes in creating, managing, analyzing, and automating various aspects of social media marketing for businesses and individuals. This software is designed to help organizations and marketers effectively utilize social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and others for marketing and promotional purposes. Some tools offer features for content creation, editing, and management, including image and video editing, text editing, and content libraries. Some tools offer social listening capabilities, allowing users to monitor mentions of their brand or keywords across social media platforms. This helps in reputation management and market research. Social media advertising features may be integrated into these tools, enabling users to create and manage paid advertising campaigns on platforms like Facebook Ads and Twitter Ads.
Market Trends:
• Increased use of automation and artificial intelligence in social media marketing
• Growth of social media advertising
Market Drivers:
• Increasing popularity of social media
• Growing need for businesses to reach and engage with customers on social media
Market Opportunities:
• Growing market for social media marketing software
• Development of new social media marketing applications
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Social Media Marketing Software Market Breakdown by Application (Automotive, BFSI, Education, Government, Healthcare) by Type (Hashtag Monitoring Software, Influencer, Marketing Software, Social Media Analytics Software, Other) by Solution (CRM Software, Email Marketing, Social Media, Search Marketing, Content Management, Marketing Automation, Campaign Management, Others) by Service (Professional Services, Managed Services) by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, OnPremise) by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
List of players profiled in this report: Sprout Social (United States), Brand24 (Poland), Statusbrew (United States), AgoraPulse (France), Impact (United States), AspireIQ (United States), Influenster (United States), Hootsuite (Canada), Zoho Social (United States and India), Falcon.io (Denmark)
