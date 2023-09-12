Private Facility in Chicago Offers Clinically Proven Intravenous Ketamine for Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD)

Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago wants to point out that they are the first private facility in Chicago to offer clinically proven intravenous (IV) ketamine therapies for treatment resistant depression (TRD), anxiety, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other ailments. They provide custom-fitted IV ketamine therapies at the clinic’s advanced facilities. They encourage those interested to fill out the online Health Screening Form.

Ketamine was synthesized in 1962 and has been approved by the FDA in 1970 was anesthetic medication. It works by blocking the cellular N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor, which is a neural receptor for glutamate that has been shown to play a key role in major depression, fibromyalgia, chronic pain syndromes, and other ailments. Ketamine also has been found to have potent anti-inflammatory characteristics and can promote synaptogenesis, neuronal growth, and neuroplasticity.

Ketamine is a Schedule III drug and should only be administered by a skilled and licensed nurse anesthetist, anesthesiologist, or trained physician. It is known to be a drug of abuse but it is a very safe drug when administered by a licensed health professional for anesthesia or as treatment for TRD and other ailments. It should also be noted what when ketamine is used for depression, the dosage is much lower compared to what is used for anesthesia. In addition, the patients are closely monitored during the entire 45-minute infusion session. Most patients have observed that they felt very relaxed and free during the infusion. Those who are interested and want to know more can check out IV Solution and Ketamine Centers of Chicago on X.

To further ensure the safety of the ketamine therapy, they will carefully evaluate the patient’s health history and the medication list before providing the treatment. They will also consult with the patient’s primary care physician or mental health professional whenever necessary. It should be noted that the side effects of the low dose IV ketamine therapy that they provide are minimal and usually lasts for just an hour or two. These may include increased blood pressure, nausea, and mild drowsiness. Less common side effects may include vivid dreams or agitation but controlling the dosage can minimize such effects. Furthermore, ketamine infusions at the low frequency and dosages they provide for treating mood disorders have shown no evidence of being addictive or leading to dependence.

Several randomized clinical trials during the past 15 years have demonstrated that ketamine infusions can effectively treat TRD and major depression with an 80 percent success rate. Most patients have experienced immediate improvement after completing one to two infusions. Those who have suicidal or harmful thoughts have been found to be particularly responsive to the ketamine infusions, with more than 80 percent of them experiencing complete elimination of those suicidal thoughts after just one infusion.

While oral antidepressant medications have been noted to be effective for relieving depression for approximately 60 percent of patients, ketamine infusions were effective for up to 80 percent for TRD patients. The oral antidepressant medications also had unwanted side effects, including emotional and cognitive dulling, reduced sex drive, weight gain, gastrointestinal disturbances, increased suicidal ideation, and fatigue.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago offers IV ketamine therapy for fibromyalgia, PTSD, TRD, anxiety, OCD, chronic pain, and other ailments. This ketamine center is headed by Dr. Bal Nandra, who has around 20 years of experience in a clinical setting. He trained at the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care. His team is made up of registered nurses who have worked with ketamine infusion, including licensed technicians and therapists, who will collaborate closely with the primary care physician and mental health professional of the patient to ensure continuity of care and optimize the impact of the treatment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQjVkoqDjwk

Those who are interested in IV ketamine therapy for TRD and other mental health conditions can visit the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website at https://chicagoivsolution.com, contact them through the telephone or via email.

###

For more information about IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, contact the company here:



IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago

Bal Nandra, M.D.

(844) 948-6337

b.nandra@chicagoivsolution.com

712 N Dearborn St

Chicago, IL 60654

Bal Nandra, M.D.