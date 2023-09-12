Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Tract Infections Demand for Alternative Therapies for UTIs Treatment Market: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Catheter-associated urinary tract infections treatment market sees billion-dollar opportunities.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global catheter-associated urinary tract infections treatment market was around US$ 1.26 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 3.0% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 1.76 Billion in 2033.



Varieties of alternate treatments for UTIs are yet to be investigated. Alternative treatments like phage therapy and lytic enzyme therapy may be useful in the treatment of complex UTIs caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria.

Request Your Sample Report for more insights into the Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market.

As the number of multidrug-resistant bacteria grows, alternative medicines are projected to represent a significant revenue opportunity in the UTI treatment market. Overall, these factors are contributing to the growth of the disposable incontinence products market.

Key Takeaways Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market Study

Asymptomatic CAUTI (Bacteriuria) holds a market share of about 58.9 % within the indication segment in 2022. Due to its high prevalence and being the most common type of CAUTI, it has been dominant in the global market.

% within the indication segment in 2022. Due to its high prevalence and being the most common type of CAUTI, it has been dominant in the global market. Quinolones is the leading segment within the drug type, holding about 37.6% of the market share in 2022. Quinolones exhibits a broad spectrum of activity against various bacteria that commonly cause urinary tract infection, including gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. This makes them effective against a wide range of pathogens responsible for CAUTIs.

of the market share in 2022. Quinolones exhibits a broad spectrum of activity against various bacteria that commonly cause urinary tract infection, including gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. This makes them effective against a wide range of pathogens responsible for CAUTIs. By distribution channel, retail pharmacies dominated the global market, holding a total market share of about 43.2% by the end of 2022. It is due to their widespread accessibility and convenience to the patient to acquire the prescribed medication.

by the end of 2022. It is due to their widespread accessibility and convenience to the patient to acquire the prescribed medication. By region, Europe is leading in the global market with a 31.3% market share in 2022. Due to the strong regulatory framework and advanced healthcare infrastructure, it is expected to continue to do so during the forecasted years.

“Due to the increase in the Per per-capita consumption of antibiotics and high incidence rate of CAUTIs to create the lucrative potential for the market in the near future.” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market Competition

Manufacturers focus on collaboration with academic institutions, research organizations, and other pharmaceutical companies to advance research and development initiatives. It is observed that manufacturers employ aggressive marketing and promotion strategies to enhance the visibility and awareness of their products among healthcare providers. Through heavy investment in research and development, pharmaceutical companies develop new and innovative products for the disposable incontinence product market.

In May 2019, Bayer announced that Beiersdorf entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Coppertone business from Bayer for US$ 550 million .

. In January 2019, the acquisition of Tesaro for approximately US$ 5.1 Billion was completed by GSK.

Key Players in the Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market:

Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) AstraZeneca Bayer AG Johnson & Johnson Novartis International AG Sanofi Roche Holding AG Eli Lilly and Company

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the catheter-associated urinary tract infections treatment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global catheter associated urinary tract infections treatment market is segmented in detail to cover every market aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the catheter associated urinary tract infections treatment Market –By Drug Type [Penicillin & Combination- (Amoxicillin, Amoxicillin+ Clavulanate Potassium, Others), Quinolones- (Ciprofloxacin, Levofloxacin, Nalidixic acid, Norfloxacin, Others), Cephalosporin-( Ceftriaxone, Cefuroxime, Cefixime, Cephalexin), Aminoglycoside Antibiotics-( Amikacin, Gentamicin), Sulphonamides (Sulfamethoxazole +Trimethoprim), Azoles and Amphotericin B, Tetracycline (Doxycycline), Nitrofurans (Nitrofurantoin), and others], by indication– [asymptomatic CAUTI (Bacteriuria), Symptomatic CAUTI (Bacteremic)], by distribution channel¬ [hospital pharmacies, gynecology and urology clinics, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online drug stores] across seven key regions of the world.

Identify your Breakthrough in the Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12575

Key Segments Covered in Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market Research

Drug Type:

Penicillin & Combinations

Quinolones

Cephalosporin

Aminoglycoside Antibiotics

Sulphonamides (Sulfamethoxazole +Trimethoprim)

Azoles and Amphotericin B

Tetracycline (Doxycycline)

Nitrofurans (Nitrofurantoin)

Other



Indication Type:

Asymptomatic CAUTI (Bacteriuria)

Symptomatic CAUTI (Bacteremic)

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Gynaecology and Urology Clinics

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Drug Stores



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News

Have a Look at Related Reports Covered in Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market:

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market: Urinary tract infection treatment market size valuated in 2018 was ~US$ 10 Bn. The UTI treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~2% over 2019-2029.

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market: The global urinary tract infection testing market was valued at US$ 563.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1.1 Billion by 2033.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market: The global uncomplicated urinary tract infection treatment market garnered a market value of US$ 5.96 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 17 Billion by registering a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Treatment Market: The global Complicated Urinary Tract Infections treatment market size is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of USD 9.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2033

Micro Guide Catheters Market: The micro guide catheters market is projected to advance at a moderate pace with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani