GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ) Plans to Expand Ammolite Gemstone Production by 300% to Support Demand From Shopping Channels Around the World

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - GEMXX Corporation ( OTC: GEMZ ) ("GEMXX" or the "Company"), a leader in the Ammolite gems mine-to-market segment, is pleased to announce that demand for GEMXX Ammolite in jewelry designs by Kenneth Bradley is exponentially growing.

The presence of GEMXX Ammolite is expanding in the United States and around the world. Live, on-air events hosted by Kenneth Bradley showcase uniquely beautiful GEMXX Ammolite gemstones in jewelry by Kenneth Bradley designs. In March of 2023, GEMXX signed an exclusive Ammolite Supply Agreement with Canadian Ammolite Gems by Kenneth Bradley.

“It is my opinion that GEMXX supplies the finest Ammolite in the world and that is why I have selected them as the exclusive supplier for my Ammolite jewelry,” said Kenneth Bradley, owner of Canadian Ammolite Gems.

To supply the growing demand, GEMXX plans to expand gemstone and jewelry production by 300% year over year. The Company’s shopping channel division is preparing to supply $5.5 million worth of Ammolite gemstones and jewelry over the next 12 months.

“This is a fundamental step in the company’s expansion plans. GEMXX Ammolite products will now have an expanded on-air presence in the United States, Canada and Australia,” said Jay Maull, CEO of GEMXX Corporation.

Canadian Ammolite Gems by Kenneth Bradley

Kenneth Bradley is one of the world’s most recognized ammolite experts with a worldwide following that continues to grow. As a Canadian influencer, Kenneth Bradley will host multiple ammolite events annually that feature stunning ammolite gems curated by GEMXX’s world-class gemstone cutters. Bradley has been developing and marketing luxury jewelry for 30 years, making him the perfect host to showcase the stunningly beautiful GEMXX Ammolite gemstones.

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ; $GEMZ) is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The Company’s world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience.

For more information, please visit: GEMXX Corporation

Follow GEMXX on Twitter

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Signed

/S/ Jay Maull, CEO

GEMXX Corporation

For more information, please contact:

ir@gemxx.com

www.gemxx.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachments