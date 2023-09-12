Alliance Entertainment’s Distribution Solutions Launches Digital Content Partnership with Future Today

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT), has announced a new partnership with Future Today, a leading distribution company in the digital space. This partnership will allow Distribution Solutions to expand their reach and offer viewers even more options for its licensed and owned video content.



Future Today, developer and operator of a portfolio of hundreds of owned & operated channels on advertising video on-demand platforms, will create, launch, and manage two ad-supported Apps for Alliance: MOVIESPREE™ and NCircle TV.

MOVIESPREE™ will feature content across genres, offering free-with-ads content from licensed and produced movie and TV collections including documentary, horror, drama, comedy, romance, and more.

NCircle TV is the rebrand of the children’s programming brand, BusyBee TV, to expand beyond the preschool age audience. NCircle TV is home to thousands of hours of free TV and movies, including a broader array of licensed content such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario, The Cat in the Hat, The Legend of Zelda, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego, and Inspector Gadget.

"We are excited to partner with Future Today and offer our film and TV content to even more customers," said Distribution Solutions President, Ben Means. "This partnership allows us to expand our reach on the ad-supported streaming digital platforms.”

This agreement expands the existing relationship with Future Today, which currently publishes and syndicates Distribution Solutions’ content across their owned & operated channels, including Fawesome and HappyKids.

"We are thrilled to partner with Distribution Solutions," said Future Today’s SVP David Di Lorenzo, "This partnership will allow us to continue to bring quality content to ad-supported CTV (Connected TV) audiences across multiple devices."

This partnership is the latest in a series of moves by Distribution Solutions to expand their digital business and offer their customers more options. With Future Today's support, MOVIESPREE and NCircle TV will be distributed by dozens of major OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast Xfinity, and others.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors, and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here.

About Distribution Solutions

Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment, is the largest aggregator and downstream distributor of independent and major studio film labels in North America. We are a supplier to all major and independent retailers, in addition to handling digital sales, delivery, and SVOD/linear licensing for over 60 content providers. Our partners include Disney, Lionsgate, DECAL, Criterion, Mill Creek Entertainment, AMC Networks/RLJ Entertainment, Vertical and Cineverse.

Distribution Solutions offers comprehensive in-house Post-Production Services, Consumer Marketing, Design Services and Turnkey Operations Management—everything it takes to set our partners up for success. For more information, visit www.ds.aent.com.



About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, and consumer electronics. We offer over 375,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

