Senate Bill 923 Printer's Number 1076

PENNSYLVANIA, September 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1076

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

923

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DILLON, LAUGHLIN, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, KANE,

ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, GEBHARD, HUGHES, BOSCOLA, FONTANA,

BREWSTER, COMITTA, VOGEL, COSTA AND MARTIN,

SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

AN ACT

Designating the portion of State Route 1013 (Academy Road) from

the intersection with Cromwell Road to the intersection with

Comly Road in Philadelphia, Philadelphia County, as the U.S.

Army Ranger SPC Devin J. Kuhn Memorial Highway.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. U.S. Army Ranger SPC Devin J. Kuhn Memorial Highway.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds that:

(1) Born and raised in Philadelphia, Specialist Devin

James Kuhn graduated from Archbishop Ryan High School in

2013, where he played several sports.

(2) SPC Kuhn enjoyed the outdoors and participated in

activities such as hiking, skiing, golfing and running in

endurance marathons.

(3) Proudly serving his country in the United States

Army as an army ranger, SPC Kuhn deployed once in support of

Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

(4) SPC Kuhn was decorated with the following awards:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18