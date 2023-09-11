Senate Bill 923 Printer's Number 1076
PENNSYLVANIA, September 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1076
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
923
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DILLON, LAUGHLIN, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, KANE,
ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, GEBHARD, HUGHES, BOSCOLA, FONTANA,
BREWSTER, COMITTA, VOGEL, COSTA AND MARTIN,
SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
AN ACT
Designating the portion of State Route 1013 (Academy Road) from
the intersection with Cromwell Road to the intersection with
Comly Road in Philadelphia, Philadelphia County, as the U.S.
Army Ranger SPC Devin J. Kuhn Memorial Highway.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. U.S. Army Ranger SPC Devin J. Kuhn Memorial Highway.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds that:
(1) Born and raised in Philadelphia, Specialist Devin
James Kuhn graduated from Archbishop Ryan High School in
2013, where he played several sports.
(2) SPC Kuhn enjoyed the outdoors and participated in
activities such as hiking, skiing, golfing and running in
endurance marathons.
(3) Proudly serving his country in the United States
Army as an army ranger, SPC Kuhn deployed once in support of
Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
(4) SPC Kuhn was decorated with the following awards:
