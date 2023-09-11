Senate Resolution 154 Printer's Number 1077

PENNSYLVANIA, September 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1077

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

154

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER,

HUTCHINSON, ARGALL AND DUSH, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the 75th anniversary of Israel's independence and

Pennsylvania's partnership with the nation of Israel.

WHEREAS, Since 1948, Pennsylvania has shared close cultural,

religious, economic and military ties with Israel; and

WHEREAS, The Capital of Israel is Jerusalem, a city that is

sacred ground for millions of Pennsylvanians; and

WHEREAS, In June 1997, Governor Tom Ridge signed

Pennsylvania's first cooperative agreement with Israel with the

objective of the five-year pact being to "seek to enhance

technological research and economic development as well as to

increase cultural awareness in order to promote a deeper

understanding of shared values through the economy, arts,

technology and education"; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth exports more than $314 million

worth of manufacturing goods to Israel; and

WHEREAS, Since 1996, this Commonwealth's exports to Israel

have totaled more than $5.1 billion resulting in Israel ranking

Pennsylvania as Israel's 26th leading trade partner and securing

