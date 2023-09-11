Senate Resolution 154 Printer's Number 1077
PENNSYLVANIA, September 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1077
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
154
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER,
HUTCHINSON, ARGALL AND DUSH, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the 75th anniversary of Israel's independence and
Pennsylvania's partnership with the nation of Israel.
WHEREAS, Since 1948, Pennsylvania has shared close cultural,
religious, economic and military ties with Israel; and
WHEREAS, The Capital of Israel is Jerusalem, a city that is
sacred ground for millions of Pennsylvanians; and
WHEREAS, In June 1997, Governor Tom Ridge signed
Pennsylvania's first cooperative agreement with Israel with the
objective of the five-year pact being to "seek to enhance
technological research and economic development as well as to
increase cultural awareness in order to promote a deeper
understanding of shared values through the economy, arts,
technology and education"; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth exports more than $314 million
worth of manufacturing goods to Israel; and
WHEREAS, Since 1996, this Commonwealth's exports to Israel
have totaled more than $5.1 billion resulting in Israel ranking
Pennsylvania as Israel's 26th leading trade partner and securing
