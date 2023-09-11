Senate Resolution 155 Printer's Number 1075
PENNSYLVANIA, September 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1075
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
155
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI,
BOSCOLA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, MILLER, COMITTA, ARGALL, VOGEL,
COSTA, MARTIN AND SCHWANK, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Observing September 15 through October 15, 2023, as "Hispanic
Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania; and recognizing the
achievements of Hispanic Americans in our Commonwealth.
WHEREAS, "National Hispanic Heritage Month" is celebrated in
the United States to honor the history, culture and influence of
past generations who came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and
Central and South America; and
WHEREAS, Hispanics were the earliest European settlers to
arrive in our great nation and many Hispanic people today are
descendants of the indigenous peoples of the Caribbean and
Central and South America; and
WHEREAS, Hispanics have contributed significantly to the
extraordinary diversity and progress of our Commonwealth and our
nation; and
WHEREAS, Latinos are the largest and fastest-growing ethnic
minority in our Commonwealth and our nation; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's ethnically diverse population
features nearly 1 million Hispanic residents, including
