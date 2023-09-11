Senate Resolution 155 Printer's Number 1075

PENNSYLVANIA, September 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1075

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

155

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI,

BOSCOLA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, MILLER, COMITTA, ARGALL, VOGEL,

COSTA, MARTIN AND SCHWANK, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Observing September 15 through October 15, 2023, as "Hispanic

Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania; and recognizing the

achievements of Hispanic Americans in our Commonwealth.

WHEREAS, "National Hispanic Heritage Month" is celebrated in

the United States to honor the history, culture and influence of

past generations who came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and

Central and South America; and

WHEREAS, Hispanics were the earliest European settlers to

arrive in our great nation and many Hispanic people today are

descendants of the indigenous peoples of the Caribbean and

Central and South America; and

WHEREAS, Hispanics have contributed significantly to the

extraordinary diversity and progress of our Commonwealth and our

nation; and

WHEREAS, Latinos are the largest and fastest-growing ethnic

minority in our Commonwealth and our nation; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's ethnically diverse population

features nearly 1 million Hispanic residents, including

