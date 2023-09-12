Scintillator Detectors Market to Surge at 7.0% CAGR, Reaching US$ 460.4 Million by 2033
Increased healthcare demands and improved scintillator materials, driven by R&D, fuels Scintillator Detectors Market growth, says Future Market InsightsNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the scintillator detectors market is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated value of US$ 233.9 Million in 2023, projected to surge to US$ 460.4 Million by 2033. This robust expansion reflects a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% throughout the forecast period, highlighting the thriving sales of scintillator detectors.
The scintillator detectors market is a dynamic and significantly evolving industry that plays a crucial role in detecting and measuring ionizing radiation. These are the devices that convert incident radiation into visible light, allowing for accurate and efficient radiation detection. They find extensive applications in various sectors, including healthcare, nuclear power plants, security and defense, research, and high-energy physics experiments.
The market for scintillator detectors has experienced significant growth due to the rising demand for advanced medical imaging technologies, increasing concerns about radiation safety and security, and the expansion of nuclear power infrastructure.
As technological advancements continue to drive innovation in scintillator materials and detection systems, scintillator detectors' efficiency, sensitivity, and cost-effectiveness have improved significantly.
China’s market for scintillator detectors is projected to reach US$ 91 Million by 2033, with a significant CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2033. Growing focus on radiation safety, adoption of advanced medical imaging, and expanding applications in homeland security and industrial safety are driving market growth.
The United States market in scintillator detectors is expected to reach US$ 81.5 Million by 2033, showing substantial growth with an absolute dollar increase of US$ 39.8 Million during the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in scintillator technology and increasing demand in healthcare, security, and industrial sectors contribute to market expansion.
The United Kingdom market in scintillator detectors is projected to witness consistent growth with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Advancements in scintillator technology, and applications in healthcare, research, security, and industrial sectors, along with a focus on radiation safety, contribute to market growth.
Portable scintillator detectors are experiencing significant growth with a CAGR of 6.9% within the industry. They find applications in healthcare, environmental monitoring, security, and radiation safety. Further, advancements in scintillator materials and miniaturization contribute to their popularity.
The healthcare sector observes a notable 6.8% growth in scintillator detectors' adoption. Detectors play a crucial role in medical imaging, enabling accurate disease visualization and diagnostics. Additionally, increasing healthcare needs and ongoing research contribute to market growth.
Innovations in the Market:
Eljen Technology announced the launch of a new product line of scintillation materials for the detection of ionizing radiation, notably plastic scintillators, in 2016. These have a polyvinyl toluene basis and emit fluorescent light. They provide plastics with a variety of qualities to serve numerous applications and are capable of producing them in small or big quantities to meet all requirements.
In 2020, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. bought Toshiba Medical Technologies Corporation's PET division. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation is a producer of medical imaging technologies. The acquisition was made with the intention of boosting Hamamatsu Photonics' product portfolio in the positron emission tomography (PET) sector.
Hitachi Metals, Ltd. announced a collaboration with Saint-Gobain S.A. in 2020 to produce and distribute inorganic scintillators. The joint venture aims to produce market-leading solutions by combining Hitachi Metals' expertise in material science with Saint-Gobain's knowledge in scintillator technology.
Key Companies Profiled:
Dynasil Corporation of America
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
Hitachi Metals Group
Detec
Rexon Components, Inc.
Saint-Gobain S.A.
Scintacor
Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
EPIC Crystal Co., Ltd.
Amcrys
Shanghai Siccas High Technology Corporation
Alpha Spectra, Inc.
Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co.
Market Segments Covered:
By Product Type:
Pocket Size Instruments
Hand-Held instruments
Fixed
Installed
Automatic Instruments
By Application:
Healthcare
Industry & Manufacturing
Defense
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia & Pacific
East Asia
The Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Author:
Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.
