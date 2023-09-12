Bolt Biotherapeutics Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Dectin-2-Targeting Agonist Antibodies, Including BDC-3042

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced today the issuance of the first and foundational patent covering BDC-3042. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent 11,753,474 titled “Anti-Dectin-2 Antibodies,” on September 12, 2023.



“The issuance of this patent is an important milestone in protecting the composition of matter and methods of treatment for our BDC-3042 clinical candidate,” explained Justin A. Kenkel, Ph.D., BDC-3042 co-inventor and Principal Scientist at Bolt Biotherapeutics. “This patent covers antibodies with a novel mechanism of action that leverages Dectin-2 agonism to repolarize tumor-associated macrophages into immunostimulatory, anti-tumor macrophages. We are on track to enter the clinic with BDC-3042 this year and are excited by the potential for this new approach to treat many different types of cancer.”

The claims of the patent will be valid through May 2041, excluding any patent term adjustments or extensions which may provide additional protection.

About BDC-3042

Bolt Biotherapeutics’ myeloid-modulating antibody, BDC-3042, leverages the power of myeloid cells to stimulate anti-tumor activity. BDC-3042 is an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2, an immune-activating pattern recognition receptor expressed by tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) which are frequently found in the tumor microenvironment. TAMs play a key role in establishing an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment conducive to tumor survival and progression. BDC-3042 activates Dectin-2, leading to production of an array of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines and repolarization of TAMs into immunostimulatory “M1” macrophages. In addition, BDC-3042 treatment induces expression of key antigen presentation machinery, which helps to expand tumor-reactive T cells and elicit anti-tumor immunity.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company’s pipeline includes BDC-1001, a HER2-targeting Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC), BDC-3042, a myeloid-modulating antibody, and multiple Boltbody ISAC collaboration programs. BDC-1001 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development following the successful completion of a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial that demonstrated tolerability and early clinical efficacy. BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2, is expected to initiate a Phase 1 trial in the second half of 2023. In preclinical development, BDC-3042 demonstrated the ability to convert tumor-supportive macrophages to tumor-destructive macrophages. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing multiple Boltbody™ ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the advancement and success of our clinical trials and any potential future patent term extensions or adjustments, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: the potential product candidates that we develop may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or become commercialized; patents may not protect our clinical candidates; and patents may not be extended beyond the normal term. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.boltbio.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Maeve Conneighton

Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

boltbio@argotpartners.com