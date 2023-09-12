Medigus to Increase its Share in AI Systems to 36%

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that on September 5, 2023, AI Systems Ltd. (“AI Systems”) approved the conversion of a $1,240 thousand (4.75 million NIS) convertible loan of the Company into shares of AI Systems. Following the conversion, Medigus will hold a 36% stake in AI Systems and become its largest shareholder.

AI Systems, a technology company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), is in negotiations to merge new activity and further expand its technological endeavors.

This conversion of the convertible loan to shares solidifies Medigus’ commitment to diversify its investments with AI - based technologies and nurture its relationships with cutting-edge technology companies.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus’ affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd.. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. by way of Fuel Doctor Holdings, Inc., are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/ .

