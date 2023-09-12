LifeSci Partners Expands Presence in Asia Pacific with Appointment of Jeff Seo

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Partners, the leading provider of strategic advisory services to the global healthcare sector, today announced the continued expansion of its capital markets advisory leadership team in Asia with the appointment of Jeff Seo as Managing Director and Head of the APAC Region for LifeSci Partners and LifeSci Venture Partners.



“LifeSci Partners is the leading provider of healthcare advisory services, with a strong presence in the U.S., Europe and Israel. We now have a great opportunity to build on this success with expansion of our capabilities in the APAC region which is one of the most dynamic emerging markets,” said Michael Rice, Cofounder of LifeSci Partners. “We are very pleased to appoint Jeff Seo to this leadership role. His responsibilities will include establishing relationships with healthcare innovators in APAC and identifying investment opportunities for LifeSci Venture Partners. He will also provide our existing corporate clients with exposure to healthcare investors in the region. Jeff’s extensive experience in Asia and US capital markets advisory services make him exceptionally well qualified.”

Mr. Seo commented, “I am thrilled to be joining LifeSci's team to help build out the APAC region capital markets business and the firm’s venture arm. LifeSci is a respected leader in the global healthcare sector and I see a compelling opportunity to expand the platform into the region. I am confident that together we can further expand the company’s leadership presence to help continue to fund critical innovation in the emerging life sciences sector.”

Jeff Seo has over 20 years of Wall Street and healthcare industry experience. Throughout his career, he has advised global healthcare companies and institutional investors to address their capital market needs. Prior to joining LifeSci Partners, Mr. Seo founded ELA Partners, a boutique investment bank focused on capital raising services for private companies and alternative investment managers with leading Asia and US based institutional investors including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance firms, and corporates. Previously, Mr. Seo spent over 15 years in Senior Executive positions at Global Financial Institutions including Macquarie Group, Standard Chartered Bank, Piper Jaffray and MayBank, as a subject matter specialist for the US and Asian financial markets and serving as a critical bridge between the region’s respective capital markets. Prior to Wall Street, Mr. Seo began his career as a senior consultant at Ernst & Young where he successfully passed the CPA exam.

Mr. Seo divides his time between New York City and Seoul. He holds a B.S. from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

About LifeSci Partners

LifeSci Partners is the leading provider of strategic healthcare advisory services in the areas of Investor Relations, Strategy Consulting, Strategic Partnering, Communications, Capital Market Services, Venture and Mutual Fund Investing, Executive Search and On Demand Talend with global operations across North America, Europe, Israel and Asia. With a presence in New York, Boston, San Francisco / Silicon Valley, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Geneva, Paris, Milan, and Tel-Aviv LifeSci leverages global relationships and local knowledge in multiple territories around the world to provide high-value services for clients. The firm has an experienced team drawing from diverse Wall Street, scientific, and communications backgrounds to successfully plan and implement strategic programs for public and private life sciences companies of all sizes and stages.

About LifeSci Venture Partners

Formed in 2017, LifeSci Venture Partners is the venture investing arm of LifeSci Partners, a unique life sciences and healthcare platform formed in 2010. It focuses on pre-public institutional rounds of transformational healthcare companies managed by exceptional founder/entrepreneurs. Its most recent fund, LifeSci Venture Partners II, LP (the “Fund”) was launched in 2020 and has made private investments in numerous companies across Biotech including RayzeBio, Clade Therapeutics, Moma Therapeutics, eGenesis, Attralus, Caribou Biosciences, Erasca, Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

