Fobi AI To Provide Digital Ticketing Solution for the Second Annual Big Wheel Charity Golf Classic Tournament

Fobi’s digital ticketing technology will enable Big Wheel to facilitate improved event experiences that drive increased engagement and charitable support.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that its digital ticketing technology will be utilized for the second consecutive year to support the Big Wheel Charity Golf Classic tournament. Hosted and organized by Canadian country singer Aaron Pritchett and the Big Wheel Fund, a foundation created by Aaron to give back to local communities across Canada, the annual tournament aims to raise funds for various charities on Vancouver Island. In its inaugural event in 2022, the Big Wheel Charity Golf Classic raised over $73,000 in charitable donations. This year, proceeds from the tournament will support the Nanaimo Ladysmith Schools Foundation.



Following the success of the Company’s partnership with Big Wheel for its first annual charity golf tournament in 2022, Fobi will once again provide its digital ticketing technology to deliver an enhanced attendee experience at this year’s event on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Cottonwood Golf Course in Nanaimo, B.C.

Players and attendees can conveniently download their event passes to their mobile wallets before the tournament to ensure easy access to their tickets. With Fobi's SmartScan software, which is compatible with any mobile device, organizers can quickly and efficiently scan attendees’ passes upon arrival. Through the wallet pass, Big Wheel organizers can also send regular updates to attendees before, during, and after the tournament, enabling a direct means of communication for delivering valuable information such as event schedules, raffle prize announcements, sponsorship shoutouts, live event updates, reminders, and post-event communications. Fobi’s wallet pass technology will also be used to create and distribute additional event passes that include dinner vouchers, tickets to evening entertainment, and entries for sponsored contests and giveaways.

Aaron Pritchett, Co-Founder of the Big Wheel Golf Classic, states: “Giving back to the community who has supported me throughout my career is so important to me. Knowing that charitable organizations are benefiting from our events makes it all worthwhile, and companies such as Fobi AI are integral in making all of this possible.

Having Fobi AI on board not only supports the cause with its digital ticketing platform and technology, but they are also a major contributor to our fundraising efforts as well. Not only have they been extremely helpful, but they also continue to lend a kind, heartwarming hand in what we set out to do: help those in need.”

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, states: “Our dedication to creating a positive and lasting impact in our communities is a fundamental part of Fobi's mission. We couldn’t be happier to continue our partnership with Aaron Pritchett and the Big Wheel Fund, and once again play an important role in supporting local charities and driving meaningful change through this year’s Big Wheel Charity Golf Classic.”

To support the Nanaimo Ladysmith Schools Foundation, please visit https://www.nlsf.ca/.

This press release is available on the Fobi website.

To download the Fobi Investor Experience Wallet Pass to get enhanced access to investor information about Fobi, please visit our Investor Experience page.

About the Big Wheel Charity Golf Classic

The Big Wheel Charity Golf Classic is an annual fundraising event hosted and organized by Canadian country singer Aaron Pritchett and the Big Wheel Fund, a foundation created by Aaron to give back to local communities across Canada. Featuring live entertainment, celebrity appearances, games, prizes, and fun for all, the tournament raises funds for local charities across Vancouver Island, including the Nanaimo Ladysmith Schools Foundation. This year’s event will take place on September 14, 2023, at the Cottonwood Golf Course in Nanaimo, B.C. To learn more, please visit https://bigwheelgolfclassic.com/.

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.